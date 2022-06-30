REGAL TO LAUNCH AUGMENTED REALITY COLLECTIBLE TICKETS FOR MOVIEGOERS

The program expands on the success of Regal digital collectibles that has resulted in seven million collectibles delivered to Regal App users.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal today announces plans to extend the first-of-its-kind AR-only digital collectibles program with the Burbank based augmented reality platform, Moviebill. Created to enhance the moviegoing experience by providing fans with an innovative digital memento, 'Regal Collectible Tickets' are available beginning this week alongside the theatrical debut of Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment's 'Minions: The Rise of Gru.' Future AR tickets will be available for every major film release.

All Regal Crown Club members and other moviegoers who purchase a ticket through the Regal app will be sent a link to claim their digital collectibles via e-mail and push notifications. Collectibles are delivered in a specially developed digital case that opens to reveal the object in AR. After unboxing, users can access exclusive content via deeplinks only available through this collectible experience. The entire process happens natively within the Regal app on both Android and iOS devices.

"With digital experiences providing brands innovative new ways to interact with their fans, we at Regal plan to be at the forefront of this consumer engagement," says Chris Sylvia, VP Media for Regal. "Through our partnership with Moviebill, we provide unique and differentiated AR content, exclusive to our moviegoers, through the Regal app."

In 2021, Regal and Moviebill launched an initial beta test for releasing AR collectibles to ticket buyers at scale. The program delivered exclusive 3D wearables, props, and digital art paired with a playable AR experience across 33 unique drops, all tied to releases from every major film studio. The beta program delivered over seven million digital collectibles to fans and generated an average 23% photo save rate, along with an average 124 second AR dwell time per session.

"Augmented reality gives us the ability to create and deliver a new form of experience ownership for ultimate fans," says James Andrew Felts, CEO, Moviebill. "Via our partnership with Regal, we view web3 accessibility and content as a long-term opportunity. Rather than jumping into quick fads, we are systematically working to build customer on-ramps based on real market testing and critical mass adoption potential."

In addition to AR digital collectibles, Regal has, through Moviebill, released exclusive AR games and experiences that promote highly anticipated theatrical releases. In Q2 of 2022 alone, Regal released a game experience for 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' that allowed users to explore a full scale Room of Requirement. A narrative experience for the latest 'Dr. Strange' installment allowed moviegoers to travel the Multiverse to recover hidden objects. Most recently, a full lobby takeover for 'Jurassic World: Dominion' that brought lifesize dinosaurs from the franchise into the real world. Addition recent experiences include AR activations for 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'The Northman,' 'The Bob's Burgers Movie,' and 'Lightyear.'

About Regal:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,787 screens in 505 theatres in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of June 30, 2022. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

About Moviebill:

Founded by media entrepreneur James Andrew Felts in 2017, Moviebill is an Augmented Reality platform dedicated to blockbuster entertainment. The technology is powered by a proprietary SDK and CMS architecture that allows for highly functional, large scale AR content that can be released on a consistent schedule with immediate access to updates and changes. The platform reaches millions of Moviegoers monthly via an exclusive partnership with Regal Cinemas. Moviebill has released over 400 AR activations for studio content and global brands like Tencent, 3M, M&M's, Geico, and more.

