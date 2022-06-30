Retrace Achieves EHNAC Healthcare Network Accreditation

HNAP accreditation ensures adherence to health data processing standards and compliance with security infrastructure and integrity requirements

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Retrace , a leader in dental artificial intelligence and the first native-built AI healthcare clearinghouse providing digital infrastructure for US health care, announced today it has achieved full accreditation with the Healthcare Network Accreditation Program (HNAP) for Electronic Health Networks (EHN) from the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission . HNAP EHN accreditation recognizes excellence in health data processing and transactions and is intended for organizations whose electronic health networks perform claims clearinghouse or EDI gateway functions to ensure compliance with industry-established standards and HIPAA regulations.

Through EHNAC's comprehensive third-party review, Retrace was evaluated in areas of privacy measures, systems availability and security infrastructure. In addition, EHNAC reviewed the organization's process of managing and transferring protected health information and determined that the organization meets or exceeds all EHNAC criteria and industry standards. Through completion of the rigorous accreditation process, the organization demonstrates to its constituents, adherence to strict standards and participation in the comprehensive, objective evaluation of its business.

"Retrace holds itself to the highest standards and we are committed to protecting our doctors and their patients' personal health information, " said Dr. Ali Sadat, Founder and CEO of Retrace. "We are proud to be the first dental AI company to achieve this 'seal of approval' and firmly believe this accreditation demonstrates our commitment to data protection, privacy and security on behalf of our insurance and provider partners."

"This is an important achievement for a company – it conveys Retrace has taken the necessary steps to ensure its stakeholders and customers that it is adhering to the latest standards in privacy, security and compliance. Regulatory concerns continue to be front and center on the minds of leadership in today's healthcare ecosystem," said Lee Barrett, executive director and CEO of EHNAC. "Attaining a Healthcare Network Accreditation provides a 'seal of approval' for Retrace, which has demonstrated a full commitment to ensuring the security and privacy of health data processing and transactions for their customers."

About EHNAC

The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) is a voluntary, self-governing standards development organization (SDO) established to develop standard criteria and accredit organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data. These entities include accountable care organizations, data registries, electronic health networks, EPCS vendors, e-prescribing solution providers, financial services firms, health information exchanges, health information service providers, management service organizations, medical billers, outsourced service providers, payers, practice management system vendors, third-party administrators and trusted networks. The Commission is an authorized HITRUST External Assessor, making it the only organization able to provide both EHNAC accreditation as well as to conduct HITRUST CSF assessment services.

EHNAC was founded in 1993 and is a tax-exempt 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. Guided by peer evaluation, the EHNAC accreditation process promotes quality service, innovation, cooperation and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.ehnac.org , contact info@ehnac.org, or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

About Retrace

Founded in 2016, Retrace enables real-time connectivity between payers, providers and patients to provide value-based payments rooted in quality measures. Retrace's network and Intelligent Automation solutions streamline the complexity of dental administration with scalable end-to-end services powered by AI technologies to deliver high quality, simple and predictable healthcare. Retrace's investors include Intel Capital and SoftBank Ventures Asia. Retrace is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, please visit www.retrace.ai .

