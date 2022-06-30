Shanghai Disneyland Reopens Today, Welcome Back to a World of Magic and Wonder

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Disneyland reopened its gate this morning, welcoming guests of all ages back to this place full of happiness, adventure and thrills.

The long-anticipated reopening of Shanghai Disneyland invites guests to once again immerse themselves in signature Disney storytelling and adventures. To give new and returning guests a warm Disney welcome, the resort's leadership and Cast Members lined up at the iconic Mickey Floral and along Mickey Avenue as the park's gates reopened.

From the moment they step into the theme park, guests are sure to encounter Disney magic at each turn and in every corner of the resort. From thrilling signature attractions and immersive live entertainment to beloved Disney characters and gourmet food and beverage offerings, guests can now create unforgettable memories with their loved ones once again.

To commemorate the special moment, many guests put their passion for Disney on full display by donning special, eye-catching outfits during their return.

