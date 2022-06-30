TEAMSTERS LOCAL 916 CONDEMNS PLANNED CLOSURE OF DECATUR AMBULANCE SERVICE

Loss of Union Jobs is an Attack on Essential Service Workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 916 is condemning the planned closure of Decatur Ambulance Service (DAS) by Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS), a not-for-profit religious hospital. The closure, which is scheduled for September 1, will result in 40 workers losing their jobs and five retirees losing their health care benefits.

"This is an attack on working families and the communities where they live and serve," said JP Fyans, Local 916 President. "These brave men and women are out there every day saving people's lives, and HSHS is rewarding them for their service by hanging them out to dry."

"We expect that HSHS will replace this ambulance service with a non-union carrier to cut costs," said Jerrime Hiser, Local 916 Vice President. "This organization claims to care about essential service workers, but all they really care about is the profit margin of a not-for-profit. We're demanding that HSHS either halt the shutdown or guarantee in writing that whoever replaces DAS assume the obligations set forth in these members' collective bargaining agreement."

HSHS refuses to disclose agreements reached with potential new EMS companies to the union. DAS has proudly served the communities of Decatur, Pana and Shelbyville since 1978. Four years ago, HSHS bought out the private ambulance service. Since 1978 these men and women have proudly worked and retired as Teamsters.

Teamsters Local 916 represents over 4,500 hard working men and women throughout central Illinois. For more information, go to https://teamsters916.org/.

