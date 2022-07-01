BEVEL LAUNCHES 'NEXT UP' SCHOLARSHIP TO BATTLE MASS INCARCERATION

Innovative Men's Grooming Brand Partners with Atlanta Barber Institute (ATLBI) to Help Fight the Cycle of Incarceration and Recidivism

ATLANTA, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker and Company, the makers of the award-winning men's grooming brand Bevel, is pleased to announce the creation and awarding of the first-ever 'Bevel 'Next Up' Scholarship' as a part of their ongoing anti-recidivism social impact initiative. The scholarship is intended to close the gap and help make dreams come true for barber school students that have been impacted by mass incarceration and recidivism.

Bevel first announced their commitment to combat mass incarceration through the Home for Good initiative in the Summer of 2021: a collection of focused efforts on fighting mass incarceration through three key pillars: Increasing continuing education, expanding access to job training for returning citizens, and joining anti-recidivism legislation. As the first year of the Home for Good initiative draws to a close, Bevel is excited to begin this next phase.

As a Black-founded and led company, Bevel prioritizes the needs of Black men, and is committed to combating the devastating effects mass incarceration and recidivism continue to have on the Black community. Bevel's 'Next Up' Scholarship will cover the cost of tuition for barber students enrolled in a formal barber education program. In addition, students will receive Bevel products, including the new Bevel Pro All-in-One Clipper & Trimmer, and additional resources (including mentoring) that they need to be their best as they enter the barber profession. The 2022 Bevel 'Next Up' Scholarships will be awarded to select students at the Atlanta Barber Institute (ATLBI).

"Bevel prioritizes the needs of Black men, from the products we use to how we move through the world," said Tristan Walker, Founder and CEO of Walker and Company Brands, the makers of Bevel. "Mass incarceration and recidivism continue to tear our community apart and restrict our ability to move freely, so I'm excited to announce Bevel's initiative to help end this cycle."

