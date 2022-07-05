Israel's Leading Privately Owned Food Company Expected to Sell Animal-Free, Real Dairy Cheese, Yogurt and Drinks Within the Year

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remilk, a global leader in the development and production of animal-free dairy, has signed a strategic commercial agreement with Central Bottling Company (CBC Group). As per the agreement, CBC Group will develop and launch a new line of dairy drinks, cheeses, and yogurts created with Remilk's animal-free milk protein, for the Israeli market. Commercial launch is planned within 12 months (pending regulatory approval).

Crafted with Remilk: CBC Group to Launch Mass Market Line of Non-Animal Dairy Products (PRNewswire)

"This is a significant affirmation of the quality, safety, and versatility of Remilk's protein."

Replacing traditional cow-milk protein with Remilk's dairy-identical, non-animal milk protein enables CBC Group to craft a wide variety of real dairy products that are entirely free of lactose, hormones, and cholesterol, all without a single cow, and with a fraction of the resources required and environmental impact as compared to traditional dairy.

"We're thrilled to partner with one of the most trusted and innovative dairy producers in Israel, with a legacy of more than 70 years making delicious dairy products for generations of consumers," said Aviv Wolff, CEO and co-founder of Remilk. "This is a significant affirmation of the quality, safety, and versatility of Remilk's protein. CBC Group is a first mover, playing a powerful role in helping drive a dairy industry evolution for the better of people and the planet. We're working with regulators and innovators around the world to make non-animal dairy products available to consumers everywhere."

Yoram Sagy, president of CBC Group said: "Our partnership with Remilk is in complete alignment with CBC Group's values of introducing cutting edge innovations on the one hand and finding innovative solutions for the existing food and beverage market on the other, as part of The Core, our new center promoting innovative R&D."

The new line of products will be crafted with Remilk's non-animal milk protein in place of cow-derived milk protein. Remilk pioneered a yeast-based fermentation process that produces non-animal milk proteins for use in dairy products traditionally made with milk from cows. Dairy produced through precision fermentation requires a fraction of the Earth's resources and emits a fraction of the harmful greenhouse gas emissions of animal dairy.

Remilk recently obtained self-affirmed GRAS status in accordance with U.S. Food and Drug Administration requirements, paving the way for the sale of products made with Remilk non-animal dairy in the U.S. In April, the company announced plans to build the world's largest precision fermentation facility in Denmark.

About CBC Group

CBC Group (exclusive Israeli franchise of Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and more), is one of the largest food companies in Israel and owner of Tara Dairy, Israel's leading privately owned manufacturer of dairy products and one of Israel's leading milk processing companies. Tara Dairy combines unique technology with stringent quality assurance procedures to produce its wide range of milk products, yogurts, cheeses and dairy desserts. The company heavily invests in R&D and has one of the leading departments in its field.

About REMILK

Remilk is a global leader in the development of animal-free dairy. The company was founded by CEO Aviv Wolff, an entrepreneur behind several business and social initiatives, and CTO Ori Cohavi, PhD in Biochemistry, who has worked in R&D at a variety of biotech firms. They founded Remilk driven by a shared dedication to improving life on earth by learning from nature, while preserving it. Remilk produces dairy-identical milk proteins through precision fermentation and has developed a unique and patented approach to scalable manufacturing which requires a fraction of Earth's resources compared to traditional dairy, while dramatically increasing efficiency in production, and, for the first time in history, eliminates the need for dairy cows in industrial-scale dairy production without compromising on taste, functionality, or nutritional values. Remilk is real dairy, no cows.

Media contact:

Barbara Marks, Barbara@seymourpr.com

REMILK™ RAISES $120 MILLION IN SERIES B FUNDING – SIGNALING ANIMAL-FREE DAIRY AT SCALE IS CLOSER THAN EVER (PRNewsfoto/Remilk) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Remilk