RAD Diversified REIT Announces Updated Share Price and 100.3% Gain Since Inception

Q1 share price of $20.03 per share, a 100.3% gain since inception and a 35.4% annualized gain for 2021.

TAMPA, Fla. and LOS ANGELES, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAD Diversified REIT ("RAD") is pleased to announce its updated share price of $20.03 USD per share.

We launched RAD Diversified REIT less than three years ago. This means our return since inception is a touch over 100%.

"We are thrilled with our results over the last quarter. We launched RAD Diversified REIT less than three years ago. This means our return since inception is a touch over 100%, and our 2021 annualized gain clocks in at 35.4%," explains co-founder and CEO Dutch Mendenhall.

"What makes me most proud is that this was a collective team effort. The entire RAD organization pulled through everything ranging from a global pandemic to bear markets in the overall stock market. Throughout it all, our team continued to execute. The results bear this out."

RAD Diversified applies its proprietary Diamond Five approach to real estate across the residential, commercial, farmland, and construction markets.

Explains co-founder Amy Vaughn, "Our focus on buying the right assets, in the right markets, and for the right values clearly pays dividends. Not only that, but we're the only company to our knowledge that – in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic – filed with the SEC our intention to pay at least a 5% dividend every year, regardless of market conditions."

"Next up, we'll continue doing what we do so well in the physical world while at the same time exploring real estate in the digital realm. After all, our world is increasingly interconnected and one timeless real estate rule has never changed: location, location, location. Our team is on the ground in multiple states and digital territories, selecting choice properties for further evaluation."

Since inception, RAD Diversified REIT & Companies have amassed over $100,000,000 in diverse property assets.

On Behalf of the Board,

Dutch Mendenhall

Co-founder and CEO

RAD Diversified REIT Inc.

About RAD Diversified REIT Inc.:

RAD Diversified REIT is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential, commercial, construction, and farmland real estate markets.

RAD adjusts its share price quarterly based on changes in the underlying net asset value of its portfolio of assets. Since inception, RAD Diversified REIT & Companies have amassed over $100,000,000 in diverse property assets.

Additional information on RAD can be found at its website.

