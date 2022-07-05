University of New Haven to Launch New Cannabis Education Certificate Programs with Industry Leader

The online certificates will focus on the business of cannabis, its medical properties, the legal landscape of the industry, and agricultural opportunities in the emerging industry.

WEST HAVEN, Conn., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of New Haven announced today that it is collaborating with Green Flower , a California-based cannabis education company, to launch several new online certificate programs that focus on opportunities in the cannabis industry. The University of New Haven is the first college or university in Connecticut to collaborate with Green Flower, which has developed relationships with schools across the country.

The four certificate programs will cover business, healthcare and medicine, law and policy, and agriculture and horticulture. The certificates are open to anyone, regardless of their skill sets, and are ideal for entrepreneurs, healthcare providers, legal professionals, and growers who want to learn more about opportunities in the emerging field of cannabis.

Currently, 27 states, including Connecticut, have decriminalized possession of marijuana. Connecticut is projected to reach $130 million in legal cannabis sales by the end of the year and $160 million by 2025, with more than 3,000 jobs expected to be created to meet demand. Nationwide, jobs in cannabis are projected to grow by 250 percent by 2028, far outpacing the growth in any other industry.

"This is a unique opportunity for the university to collaborate with an industry leader in the cannabis education industry to offer in-demand certificate programs that enable individuals from a variety of fields and interests to develop specialized knowledge and skills in some of the most important areas of the cannabis industry," said Danielle Wozniak, MSW, Ph.D., provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of New Haven. "Trained professionals are needed to fill the jobs that are being created now and that will be created in the future. Students will receive cutting-edge preparation in these certificate programs to prepare them to excel in this emerging and highly competitive growth market while applying ethical business practices and quality standards to the Connecticut cannabis industry."

Each certificate program consists of three eight-week courses. Students receive online instruction in their chosen topic area from expert faculty members vetted and selected by Green Flower. The education programs are developed by board-certified doctors and lawyers along with experts in engineering and agriculture.



Each of the four cannabis certificate programs start on September 5. The cost is $2,950 per program. Enrollment is now open.



Students who sign up for multiple cannabis certificate programs will save 33 percent on each additional program. Each certificate program begins with the "Cannabis 101" course.



Upon completion of a cannabis certificate program, students will receive a digital badge issued by the University of New Haven and the Green Flower Institute. Students will also have access to a robust employer network. For more information, visit cannabiseducation.newhaven.edu .

About the University of New Haven

The University of New Haven is a private, co-educational university that was founded on the Yale campus in 1920.

Over the past 18 years, under the leadership of Chancellor and CEO Steven H. Kaplan, Ph.D., the university has experienced significant growth — both in enrollment and in the expansion of the university's West Haven campus. Enrollment has increased to 7,500 undergraduate and graduate students.

In the last decade, the university has completed more than $300 million in major capital projects while launching more than two dozen new academic programs. The University of New Haven also has campuses in Tuscany, Italy, and Orange, Conn.

For more information about the University of New Haven, visit www.newhaven.edu .

About Green Flower

Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

