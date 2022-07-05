Wolters Kluwer's ftwilliam.com Wins Globee® in the 7th Annual 2022 American Best in Business Awards

Industry-leading customer support for ftwilliam.com recognized as winner in the Customer Service and Success Team of the Year category

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that ftwilliam.com's (FTW) outstanding customer service has earned a gold Globee Award in the 7th Annual 2022 American Best in Business Awards.

ftwilliam.com is a leading provider of software and services to retirement plan service providers, which offers modern, cloud-based employee benefits software, including retirement plan documents, government forms, compliance testing, and reporting and distribution tracking. FTW is the market leader in Form 5500 software based on DOL/5500 filings. FTW's customers include eight of the ten largest retirement plan administration firms and seven of the top ten accounting firms in the US.

ftwilliam.com's industry-leading customer support differentiates it from competitors in the market and is the major reason for FTW's high NPS (Net Promoter Score). Other key differentiators for FTW relative to its competitors are: 100% SaaS; easy-to-use and intuitive software; and full integration between modules leading to greater efficiency and profitability for retirement plan service providers. All customer support team members have professional industry credentials from retirement plan industry associations, and their proven retirement plan expertise is another reason for FTW's high customer satisfaction and retention rates.

"Our customer support team is the reason behind FTW's continued success, and we are honored they were recognized for a Globee," said Rocco Impreveduto, Vice President of Transactional, Retirement and eCommerce at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "As we continue scaling our expert solutions, FTW's customer support team will remain committed to providing top-notch support and expert assistance to our customers."

The American Best in Business Awards are open to all organizations with at least one or more offices in the United States of America. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. – large to small and startups, government, public and private, for-profit, and non-profit – are eligible to submit nominations to the American Best in Business Awards in a wide range of categories honoring achievement in every aspect of business + work life. More than 70 judges from a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/american-business-awards/winners/

