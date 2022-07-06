Dr. Peter Pronovost joins the LionBird Rings community

As a world leader in patient safety and clinical innovation, Dr. Pronovost will serve as a senior advisor aiding the firm's portfolio companies in scaling and succeeding

TEL AVIV, Israel & CHICAGO , July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LionBird , a venture capital firm based in Israel and the U.S. investing in pre-scale digital health companies, today announced that Peter Pronovost, M.D., Ph.D., F.C.C.M, a world leader in patient safety and clinical innovation, will be joining as a senior advisor in the LionBird Rings, a community of proven executives and entrepreneurs who have partnered with LionBird in the past and are available to help the next generation of digital health leaders.

Dr. Pronovost is a world-renowned patient safety champion, innovator, critical care physician, researcher (publishing over 1000 peer review publications), entrepreneur (founding two health care startups that were acquired), and a global thought leader, informing US and global health policy. His scientific work leveraging checklists to reduce catheter-related bloodstream infections has saved thousands of lives and earned him high-profile accolades, including being named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time Magazine, receiving a coveted MacArthur Foundation "genius grant" in 2008.

Dr. Pronovost currently serves as University Health's Chief Quality & Clinical Transformation Officer, a role in which he is charged with fostering ideation and implementation for new protocols to eliminate defects in value and thereby enhance quality of care. Previously, Dr. Pronovost served as the Senior Vice President for Patient Safety and Quality at Johns Hopkins Medicine as well as the founder and director of the Johns Hopkins Medicine Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality. In this role, he worked to eliminate all harms in one health system following on his success in eliminating one harm in most health systems across the U.S. Dr. Pronovost also served as the Senior Vice President for Clinical Strategy and the Chief Medical officer for UnitedHealthcare.

"For nearly two decades, it has been impossible to talk about quality, safety and value in healthcare without referencing the work of Peter Pronovost," said LionBird Partner Robert Lord. "At LionBird, we set out to find and support entrepreneurs who are reimagining our healthcare system and working to drive it towards higher quality, value and safety through resetting patients' and providers' relationship with health technology. While we knew Dr. Pronovost by reputation, as we got to know him personally, we saw that he uniquely embodied this ideal, and had a vision for the future of healthcare in America that could inspire and inform our work. Dr. Pronovost's role is another example of ways that we work hard to create unique value and insight for our portfolio companies and investors."

Dr. Pronovost, in his role as senior advisor, will be leveraging his unique perspective with the LionBird partners to develop long-term strategy and portfolio positioning, as well as aiding portfolio companies directly with their strategic, commercial, and operational endeavors.

"LionBird's mission of resetting healthcare's relationship with technology resonates deeply with me, as a clinician, researcher and leader who has spent the entirety of his career challenging orthodoxy and demonstrating better ways to care for our patients and organize our healthcare systems," said Pronovost. "After getting to know the LionBird team, it became clear that there was a unique alignment in our worldview and goals for the healthcare system, and I am excited to support the firm and our portfolio companies moving forward."

About LionBird

LionBird is a venture capital firm investing in pre-scale digital health companies with operations in Tel Aviv and the U.S. Founded in 2012 by veteran entrepreneurs and Fortune 100 executives in the software and healthcare industries, LionBird provides capital and assistance to mission-driven teams realigning the human-technology relationship in healthcare. Since its inception, the firm has invested in more than 30 founding teams across the U.S. and Israel. The firm is currently investing out of its third fund, LionBird III, exclusively focused on early-stage digital health.

