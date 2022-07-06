HUDOCK EMPLOYMENT LAW GROUP NAMED "ELITE BOUTIQUE" BY THE NATIONAL LAW JOURNAL

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer defense law firm Hudock Employment Law Group announced today that Managing Attorney Robert Hudock was named an "Elite Boutique Trailblazer" in a special feature published by the National Law Journal, for his pioneering employer defense work with fast-growing companies in California. Hudock Employment Law Group is one of only 20 law firms selected nationwide for this honor.

"Known in the employment law space for careful case analysis and preparation, thoughtful counsel, and leadership skills," reports the profile, Hudock works hard to be a "disciplined advocate and tenacious litigator" for his clients, and enjoys "creative thinking to come up with solutions for legal problems deemed 'lost causes' by others."

Hudock Employment Law Group provides employment litigation and counseling services to growth-minded companies in California, helping them protect their reputations and attract top talent. According to the feature, Hudock likes to work with growing companies because he understands and appreciates "the entrepreneurial mindset," having founded and led his own firm.

Hudock started Hudock Employment Law Group in 2015 to "deliver tailored legal services to California companies that thrive in vibrant, creative work environments," states the feature. His clients are often companies looking at new markets and competitive opportunities, that want to recruit the best talent available, while avoiding distracting workplace issues or lawsuits.

Hudock is quoted in the profile saying he is "drawn to the 'human side' of employment law, helping clients overcome challenges presented by difficult issues and sparing them the angst of conflict and worry."

Hudock earned his JD from the University of San Diego School of Law and his BA from the University of Connecticut. Named a "Legal Visionary" by the LA Times in 2022 and 2021 and a "Top Litigator" by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2021, Hudock is involved in several professional associations and community organizations. He is the past Chair of the San Fernando Valley Counseling Center Board of Directors and regularly volunteers for charity events, such as the Special Olympics and Challenged Athletes programs. Hudock is an active member of ACG-LA, SHRM, and PIHRA-LA and is a frequent contributor on topics related to hybrid and remote work issues and employment matters in a variety of publications including the Daily Journal, TechCrunch and Law360.

