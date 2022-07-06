Leon Speakers Unveils a Brand New Desktop Innovation That Will Help You Look, Sound and Feel Your Best at Work, Home or Anywhere in Between

With its dimmable lighting, sound-dampening technology and sleek design, Cove represents a new way to work in 2022.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leon Speakers announced today the launch of Cove, a revolutionary new desktop accessory that addresses today's increased conferencing and screen-time demands.

For 25 years, Leon has built a reputation for developing innovative ways of integrating audio and technology—attracting renowned clients like Slack Technologies and design-conscious actor Adrian Grenier .

"Blending design with technology is what we do," said Leon founder and president Noah Kaplan. "So when we started seeing post-pandemic work environment changes, we felt like we could use our industry expertise and experiences as creators ourselves to take a new approach to the term 'audiovisual.'"

Cove's top-of-the-line features allow users to improve focus and privacy while reducing eye strain. Sound-dampening recycled antimicrobial TURF felt reduces ambient noise even in a crowded room, while diffuse remote-adjustable natural LED backlighting by American Lighting creates an ultra-flattering glow.

Leon is partnering with Logitech and Shure to offer a variety of professional conference-ready Cove bundles at a great value to early backers.

As an established company, Leon is making its first foray into crowdfunding by launching Cove on the Indiegogo platform. This new endeavor is a way to expand outside the audiovisual industry and build organic widespread interest. Live ordering is expected to begin July 18.

Leon is guaranteeing fulfillment of the following several steeply discounted bundles:

Workspace Studio Package - limited early access discount of $395 . Includes Cove, available in Almond, Black or Slate Gray finish. (Valued at $695 )

Content Creator Package - $695 . Includes: Cove, Logitech Streamcam and Shure MV7 microphone with tripod . (Valued at $1,150 ) Includes: Cove,and. (Valued at

Home Base Package - $495 . Includes Cove and Logitech Brio . (Valued at $895 ) Includes Cove and. (Valued at

Each package comes with an added bonus: a branded Leon notebook and t-shirt, valued at $45.

About Leon Speakers

For 25 years, Leon has been a leader in merging design with technology, creating innovative products that serve both the Residential and Commercial markets. Learn more .

