MGP Names Sean Wirtz as Director of Business Development and Integration

New role enhances M&A activity and organic growth initiatives

ATCHISON, Kan., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI), a leading supplier of distilled spirits, branded spirits and food ingredient solutions, has named Sean Wirtz to the newly created position of Director of Business Development and Integration.

Wirtz joins the company from KPMG LLP, where he most recently served as an advisory director providing strategic accounting advice on technical topics, business acquisitions, financial reporting, capital markets readiness, and support for SEC filings.

"MGP continues to actively seek acquisition and organic growth opportunities that will support and enhance our influence in branded spirits and plant-based proteins," said David Bratcher, president and Chief Operating Officer. "Sean's role will be critical to identifying and integrating opportunities that align with our long-term strategic plan while optimizing value for all our stakeholders."

Wirtz additionally will collaborate with the company's finance and IT departments to facilitate finance system integration, implementation and improvement following mergers and acquisitions.

At KPMG, Wirtz also served as an audit manager for clients in the manufacturing and consumer food and drink industries.

"As our former audit manager, Sean is intimately familiar with our business, which provides a solid background for his new role. We welcome his experience and expertise," said Brandon Gall, vice president of finance and CFO.

Wirtz joined KPMG in Kansas City, Mo., in 2013 after receiving his Bachelor of Science Business Administration and Master of Accountancy degrees from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

About MGP

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading producer of premium distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions. Since 1941, we have combined our expertise and energy aimed at formulating excellence, bringing product ideas to life collaboratively with our customers.

As one of the largest distillers in the U.S., MGP's offerings include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins, and vodkas, which are created at the intersection of science and imagination, for customers of all sizes, from crafts to multinational brands. With U.S. distilleries in Kentucky, Indiana, Kansas, and Washington D.C., and bottling operations in Missouri, Ohio, and Northern Ireland, MGP has the infrastructure and expertise to create on any scale.

MGP's branded spirits portfolio covers a wide spectrum of brands in every segment, including iconic brands from Luxco, which was founded in 1958 by the Lux Family. Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our branded spirits mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco's award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from five distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; MGP's historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced; and the Washington, D.C.-based Green Hat Distillery, producer of the Green Hat family of gins. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey and other well-recognized brands.

In addition, our Ingredient Solutions segment offers specialty proteins and starches that help customers harness the power of plants and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products.

The transformation of American grain into something more is in the soul of our people, products, and history. We're devoted to unlocking the creative potential of this extraordinary resource. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

