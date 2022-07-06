Pittco Adds Vice President, Investments

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittco Management, LLC, a single-family office located in Memphis, TN, has appointed Graham Jones as Vice President, Investments. In his new role, Graham will oversee a portion of Pittco's managed public equity portfolio. He will also participate in sourcing, evaluating, and monitoring Pittco's portfolio of direct investments.

"Graham is a fantastic addition to the Pittco investment team. His experience as an attorney focused on transactions adds an invaluable skill set and perspective. I am very happy to welcome him to our team," said Henry Guy, Pittco President & Chief Investment Officer.

Graham is a graduate of the University of Mississippi and Vanderbilt University Law School. After law school, he spent the next several years working as an associate attorney with King & Spalding LLP based in Atlanta, GA. While at King & Spalding, he worked with private equity and venture capital firms in leveraged buyout, minority investment and recapitalization transactions in lower, middle, and upper middle markets.

"I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to join the Pittco family," said Graham. "Working with an incredibly talented group of people focused on honoring the work of such an impactful family is the privilege of a lifetime."

Pittco Management is a single-family office for the family of Pitt Hyde, founder of AutoZone, and his wife, Barbara. Pittco was established over 30 years ago, and provides investment, accounting, tax, and financial services from its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee.

