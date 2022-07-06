Private Equity International Selects Grafine Partners' Founder, Elizabeth Weymouth, as a Woman of Influence in Private Markets

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grafine Partners, an emerging alternative asset management firm that captures unique investment opportunities by partnering with next generation private markets investment talent, is pleased to announce that Founder & Managing Partner, Elizabeth Weymouth, has been selected as one of Private Equity International's "Women of Influence in Private Markets."

Private Equity International (PEI) is a leading publication covering private equity - tracking the institutions, the funds and the transactions shaping the world's private markets. PEI is part of the PEI Media Group, for which has compiled a list of 60 women of influence in private markets.

The "Women of Influence" list is global and comprises ten women from each of the major private alternative asset classes including private equity, private debt, real estate, infrastructure and venture capital as well as ten women who work across multiple alternative asset classes.

"I'm flattered to be included in this remarkable, ground-breaking set of alternative asset investors," said Ms. Weymouth. "Private markets present incredible opportunities for innovation and new ways to be creative in business – and our majority women-led team at Grafine Partners is second to none. I am very proud of everything we are accomplishing together."

PEI's recognition builds on other notable, recent industry accolades for the firm. In February Grafine Partners was named in Buyouts Insider's "Twelve Emerging Managers to Keep Your Eye on in 2022."

About Grafine Partners

Grafine Partners, founded by Elizabeth Weymouth, is a majority women-led alternative investment management firm created to meet the needs of sophisticated institutional investors seeking innovative approaches to invest private capital with a focus on alignment of incentives. Grafine's differentiated focus allows it to source unique investment opportunities and execute on alpha-generating direct deals across a range of industry sectors, geographies, and capital structures that align with the evolving needs of its institutional investor network. Through a pioneering investment approach, Grafine acts as a principal investor to build profitable and scalable businesses alongside the next generation of talented industry investment managers and operating partners.

