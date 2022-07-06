TITLE Boxing Club Knocks Out Signed Agreement in Sacramento, Increases California Presence

Nation's Leading Fitness Boxing Company Grows from Within, Existing Franchise Partner Expands on West Coast

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TITLE Boxing Club, the franchise of boutique fitness clubs specializing in boxing and kickboxing classes, has signed a franchise agreement to bring a second location to Sacramento, CA at 2339 Fair Oaks Blvd Suite G. This is TITLE's first agreement since being acquired by BoxUnion last year, and comes after months of behind-the-scenes strategic planning and innovation to the brand's franchise opportunity.

Behind the secured agreement is current franchise partner and Sacramento-natives, Blake and Jenny Kidwell. The husband-and-wife duo were first introduced to TITLE during a trip in 2016. They had previously done one-on-one boxing classes but loved TITLE's concept and classes. After visiting a few clubs, the Kidwell's signed their first agreement in 2017 to bring the concept's first location to California's capital. Now they are looking to grow their portfolio with an additional TITLE Boxing Club.

"Sacramento is my home and after experiencing a TITLE class for the first time, I was determined to bring the concept to this community," said Kidwell. "Jenny and I have built a welcoming environment in our existing club for all members – regardless of their fitness level – with the help of employees who live and breathe that same mantra. We have established ourselves in the heart of city and I'm excited to continue to strengthen our presence in the area."

This announcement builds off of the recent re-launch of TITLE Boxing Club's franchise opportunity. The brand made enhancements and improvements across four main pillars: effective use of technology, innovation and creativity, marketing, and training and support. The company also rolled out an enhanced TITLE On Demand digital platform, giving the brand the ability to meet members wherever they are.

"Growing our brand through passionate franchise partners such as Blake and Jenny will propel us into our next era of success," said Todd Wadler, CEO of TITLE Boxing Club and Co-Founder of BoxUnion. "When an existing franchise partner doubles-down on their current investment, it speaks to the success of our system and support team."

"All the changes that Todd and his team implemented post-acquisition have transformed our abilities as franchise partners to be successful," added Kidwell. "I would not have signed on for an additional location if it weren't for the tremendous support from the leadership team."

TITLE Boxing Club is actively seeking franchise partners in key markets across the country as well as on an international level after the hiring of a SVP of International Strategy and Business Development.

TITLE Boxing Club offers a variety of memberships and class packs. The most popular memberships include all-club access to visit any TITLE location across the U.S and a subscription to TITLE Boxing Club On Demand to complement the member's in-club experience. As the brand's digital subscription platform, members have 24/7 access to a variety of workouts, including boxing, kickboxing, HIIT, strength, core and more, from anywhere.

About TITLE Boxing Club

TITLE Boxing Club is a franchise of boutique fitness clubs specializing in boxing and kickboxing classes with more than 140 locations and 30,000+ members. TITLE Boxing Club increases fitness with decreasing stress, and also allows consumers to work out anytime, anywhere through their digital subscription Service TITLE Boxing Club On Demand. In January 2021, TITLE Boxing Club was acquired by BoxUnion to form the nation's premier omnichannel fitness brand. To find out more about TITLE Boxing Club and find a location near you visit titleboxingclub.com. To find out more about TITLE Boxing Club On Demand and try it for free visit titleboxingclubondemand.com.

