Wilk Launches Project to Produce World's First Yogurt Developed Using Cell-Cultured Milk Fat

Yogurt Project to Serve as Concept Product for Use of Cultured Milk Ingredients in Food Products, Reducing Global Reliance on Animal-Based Milk Production

REHOVOT, Israel , July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilk (TASE: WILK), a developer of authentic, cell-cultured human and animal milk and milk components, has announced the launch of a new project to develop the first yogurt using cell-cultured milk fat. In its first stage, the product will be used as a concept product.

The yogurt will be the first food product to incorporate a cell-cultured milk ingredient and serve as proof of the viability of Wilk's cell-based technology for minimizing the need to use animals in future dairy production. The product will contain the core component of fat cultured from cells, ensuring that it retains the inherent nutritional benefits only found in real milk fats, including the full complement of essential macro and micronutrients.

"It has long been established that milk fat is integral to supporting human health and nutrition, aiding the absorption of key nutrients, such as vitamins D and E and calcium, into the blood while providing a rich source of antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic properties," said Tomer Aizen, CEO of Wilk. "These core properties cannot be replicated through alternative technologies, making Wilk the first company in the world to develop a dairy product containing genuine, cell-cultured milk fat. We will continue investing our efforts and resources to develop cell-cultured milk and breast milk components that will help our partners produce healthier products in a more sustainable manner."

The project is expected to last approximately six months, culminating in the incorporation of cell-cultured animal milk fat into the product. Concurrently, Wilk is working to increase the production capacity of cell-cultured fat in its facilities and establish optimal fat separation methods for use in foods.

In tandem with its advances in developing cell-cultured animal milk fats for dairy products, Wilk is working to accelerate the production of cultured human milk components that will be integrated into infant formula to develop products that are optimized for infants' growth and development.

Wilk operates at the crossroads of Biotech and FoodTech, developing technologies for producing cultured human breast and animal milk. Having launched operations in 2020, the company holds patents on laboratory production processes that replicate the milk-producing cells of humans and other mammals to create 100% real milk and milk components in laboratory settings. Wilk is publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "WILK."

