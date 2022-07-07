Sammons Retirement Solutions® Set to Wholesale New Registered Index-Linked Variable Annuity (RILA)

Innovative RILA Offering Can Help Clients Prepare for Retirement

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost half of all Americans¹ have questions and concerns about outliving their money. It is a common fear, further exacerbated by growing inflation and factors that seem outside of their control. The new LiveWell Dynamic AnnuitySM, issued by Midland National® Life Insurance Company – a member company of Sammons Financial Group – and made available through Sammons Retirement Solutions®, a division of Sammons Institutional Group®, Inc., can help ease many of these typical client concerns.

"Growing your retirement savings while protecting your money can be difficult to do, considering that growing your money more aggressively results in taking on some level of risk," said Bill Lowe, President of Sammons Institutional Group. "The LiveWell Dynamic Annuity allows clients to seek and find more upside growth potential than a standard fixed index annuity, while limiting the amount of money that may be lost during market downturns."

The LiveWell Dynamic Annuity allows contract holders to choose the level of protection that's right for them. It is designed to help reduce the impact of costly market downswings, while allowing them to capture some of the growth on the upswing through the variable separate accounts and Cycle index account investment options. These options provide a level of protection to help limit losses in a volatile market, and offer flexibility to pivot mid-cycle.2

"Finding a balance of risk and reward can be challenging. If you risk everything, you have no protection. If you protect everything, your growth opportunities are limited," added Lowe. "The LiveWell Dynamic Annuity is designed to meet a client's long-term goals and if their objectives change or the financial market evolves, they can work with their financial professional to reallocate and adjust their investment and risk exposure along the way."

About Sammons Retirement Solutions

Sammons Retirement Solutions® , a division of Sammons Institutional Group®, Inc. (SIG), administers simple, innovative, and straightforward mutual fund Individual Retirement Accounts (IRA) and annuities to help individual investors live well in retirement. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, SIG works with a nationwide network of broker/dealers and banks to provide retirement solutions that meet the needs of financial professionals and their clients.

The team at SIG constantly reviews the market to ensure solutions meet the ever-changing challenges faced by financial professionals and investors when planning for retirement. SIG gives financial professionals, and their clients, clear-cut choices for retirement planning by applying original thinking while maintaining traditional values such as trust, transparency, respect and integrity.

About Sammons® Financial Group, Inc.

The companies of Sammons Financial Group® help families and businesses protect their future to enjoy life's moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc., Sammons Financial Group is privately owned with member companies that are among the most enduring and stable in the financial services industry. Our companies include Midland National® Life Insurance Company North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®; Sammons Institutional Group® (including Midland Retirement Distributors® and Sammons Retirement Solutions®), Sammons Financial Network®, LLC. and Beacon Capital Management, Inc. Together, we offer today's most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products.

1 Edleson, Harriet. "Almost Half of Americans Fear Running Out of Money in Retirement." AARP, May 21, 2019. www.aarp.org.

2 If you leave a Cycle before maturity, you will get the unit value, which is based on the Cycle's fair value and may be more or less than the original amount invested in the Cycle.

Securities distributed by Sammons Financial Network®, LLC., member FINRA. Insurance products are issued by Midland National® Life Insurance Company (West Des Moines, IA). Sammons Institutional Group®, Inc. provides administrative services. Sammons Financial Network®, LLC., Midland National® Life Insurance Company and Sammons Institutional Group®, Inc., are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. Sammons Retirement Solutions® is a division of Sammons Institutional Group®, Inc.

An investment in the LiveWell Dynamic AnnuitySM is subject to the risk of poor investment performance and can vary depending on the performance of the investment options you choose. Each investment option has its own unique risks. You should review the investment options before making an investment decision. The prospectus and/or summary prospectus contain this and other information. You or your client can visit srslivewell.com/prospectus, or call 866-747-3421 to obtain a current prospectus for the LiveWell Dynamic Annuity and its underlying investment options.

Variable annuities are designed for long-term investing, such as retirement investing and are subject to market risk including loss of principal.

Investing in the LiveWell Dynamic AnnuitySM is subject to the risks related to the Company. Any obligations, guarantees, or benefits are subject to the claims-paying ability of Midland National® Life Insurance Company, their long term ability to make such payments, and are not guaranteed by any other party. There is no guarantee they will be able to meet our claims paying obligations; there are risks to purchasing any insurance product.

The LiveWell® suite of variable annuities (AS135A, AS204A, ICC11-AS135A, AS153A, ICC18-AS153A (contract) and AR394A, AR276A, ICC14-AR276A, AR346A, ICC16-AR346A, AR381A, ICC20-AR381A (riders and endorsements) is issued by Midland National® Life Insurance Company, 8300 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines, Iowa 50266. The LiveWell® suite of variable annuities is not available in New York. Variable products are distributed by Sammons Financial Network®, LLC., member FINRA.

Product and feature availability may vary by state and broker/dealer.

