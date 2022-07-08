'Bristol Casino - Future Home of Hard Rock' Opens Doors to the Public

- Bristol Property is Virginia's First Casino -

BRISTOL, Va., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, 'Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock' celebrated its grand opening with a ceremony featuring Hard Rock executives and partners, state and local officials, local community members and business and civic leaders to celebrate the newest economic driver in Bristol, VA. A traditional ribbon cutting commemorated the official opening of the Bristol casino, with the signature Hard Rock guitar smashing occurring when the permanent casino opens. As part of the ceremony, Bristol Casino presented a $100,000 donation to the United Way of Bristol TN/VA, from gaming proceeds generated at July 5 and 7 casino events. Bristol casino officially opens to the public at 2 p.m.

'Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock,' a temporary full-service casino, boasts 30,000 square feet of casino space, featuring 870 slots, 21 tables, a sportsbook and is open to the public 7-days-a-week, 24-hours-a day, with ample parking. The space includes a main casino floor as well as non-smoking and high limit gaming areas. Guests also are able to enjoy Mr. Lucky's, a new restaurant, Brick'd, a brick oven pizza and grab and go food outlet, and Bristol Bar, a sports bar and lounge with live entertainment. Casino guests are able to enjoy the 'Unity by Hard Rock' loyalty program. 'Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock' delivers the legendary vibe of the Hard Rock brand with the friendly charm of Southwest Virginia hospitality.

"We are excited to open the temporary casino in Bristol," said Jon Lucas, COO of Hard Rock International. "Hard Rock's rich and storied music legacy is a perfect fit for Bristol, the 'Birthplace of Country Music.' The casino's gaming and dining amenities will make it a major entertainment destination for residents from across the region. We appreciate the ongoing collaboration from the Virginia Lottery. Their team has been great to work with. Finally, we look forward to opening the permanent casino within two years and bringing the full legendary Hard Rock experience to Bristol."

"We are so thankful to reach this significant project milestone, in opening the temporary casino," said Jim McGlothlin, Chairman, The United Company, and Clyde Stacy, President, Par Ventures. "'Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock' is something of which Bristolians can be very proud. We are glad that the project is having an immediate impact in boosting Bristol's economy, by bringing at least 600 new, good-paying jobs to the city. This is only a start, as the project will generate even more jobs when the permanent casino opens. These benefits extend across Southwest Virginia as communities receive additional tax revenue from the project. Local businesses in the Tri-Cities will see an economic development boost from increased tourism visitation and spending. All of this would not have been possible without the strong support from local residents and leaders, for which we remain incredibly grateful."

"Wow, what an amazing day for Bristol!" said Allie Evangelista, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. "Lots of hard work and preparation has gone into getting ready for the Grand Opening of 'Bristol Casino - Future Home of Hard Rock.' I could not be prouder of our amazing team in the energy and enthusiasm they have shown to help us open the doors to guests today. The casino will join the region's other fun entertainment and recreational tourism assets to help attract even more visitors to Bristol, the Tri-Cities and Southwest Virginia. Come check out the casino – to game and dine – you'll love it!"

Situated at the site of the former Bristol Mall, 'Bristol Casino - Future Home of Hard Rock' is located seconds off Interstate 81 (Exit 1 in VA). 'Bristol Casino - Future Home of Hard Rock' is an opening act destined to transform into a headliner when the permanent Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol is expected to be completed within 24 months. From entertainment to community impact, the temporary casino is expected to create at least 600 new jobs in Bristol, Virginia and generate significant additional tax revenue for the city, the region and the Commonwealth.

About Hard Rock®: Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 265 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2022, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal also designated Hard Rock as a U.S. Best Managed Company for the second year in a row in 2022. In 2021, Hard Rock was ranked top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year and named Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

