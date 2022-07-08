INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates SIMO, HPX, KWAC, HSAQ

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO)'s sale to MaxLinear, Inc. Per the agreement, each American Depositary Share of Silicon Motion will receive $93.54 in cash and 0.388 shares of MaxLinear common stock. If you are a Silicon Motion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

HPX Corp. (NYSE: HPX)'s merger with Emergência Participações S.A. If you are an HPX shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: KWAC)'s merger with Wentworth Management Services LLC. If you are a Kingswood shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 (NASDAQ: HSAQ)'s merger with Orchestra BioMed™, Inc. If you are a Health Sciences shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

