Wix to Host Developers Conference, Wix DevCon 2022

Conference will explore the future of web development, featuring major product updates and releases, expert-led talks, tailored workshops and networking events

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, today announced Wix DevCon 2022 which will be a unique opportunity for the developer community to interact with experts from Wix. The hybrid event is taking place September 7-8, 2022 in New York and will consist of expert talks led by industry leaders from Wix including Wix CEO, Avishai Abrahami and Chief Architect at Wix and Head of Velo, Yoav Abrahami and more.

The two-day event will bring attendees the opportunity to learn and exchange ideas from Wix's leadership and development teams. Attendees will be able to elevate and extend their development skills by exploring the newest Wix developer-centric products, tools, and technologies and they will be the first to hear about new Wix product announcements.

"Wix DevCon 2022 will bring our community of developers together for a unique insight into how Wix tools were created, how to get the most out of them, and offer the community a chance to interact and learn from one another," said Yoav Abrahami. "An immersive, differentiated and exclusive experience, attendees will have unparalleled access to the heart of development at Wix enabling them to confidently create the business capabilities they need. Furthermore, at the event, we'll unveil an exciting new product innovation that will change the future of web development at Wix."

What: Wix DevCon 2022

Location: Lavan541, 541 West 25TH Street, New York, NY 10001

When: September 7-8, 2022

Time: 8:00 am ET - 4:00 pm ET

Registration: Register here

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to have full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

