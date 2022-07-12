Best-in-Class Restaurant Management Solution, MarginEdge, Solves Alcohol Payment Pain Points with iControl Partnership

ARLINGTON, Va., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading restaurant management platform, MarginEdge, is excited to announce its partnership with iControl, a top B2B payment solution helping solve the pain points of restaurant industry alcohol payments. This partnership demonstrates both companies' continued commitment to the success of restaurant operators and their employees.

MarginEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/MarginEdge) (PRNewswire)

iControl is registered and approved by state regulatory agencies in all 50 states to transact electronic funds transfers (EFTs) as a Cash-on-Delivery (COD) equivalent. By ensuring that restaurants remain compliant and digitizing the payments process, iControl is able to not only ensure on time payments, but also reduces risk in the traditional cash intensive payments process.

"As a current restaurant owner, I know how frustrating but important making alcohol payments can be," said MarginEdge CEO Bo Davis. "Balancing regulations, having cash on hand and minimizing risk of internal theft to pay alcohol vendors can be a nightmare, and that's why MarginEdge is so excited to partner with iControl. I even use iControl for my own restaurant."

Now as a dedicated partner, iControl provides MarginEdge clients with a hassle-free, compliant and electronic way to pay their alcohol invoices, further enhancing MarginEdge's Bill Pay functionality.

"Our restaurant clients — still reeling from COVID-19 — now face a rising inflationary environment, staffing shortages and supply chain issues," stated Don Voss, Chief Revenue Officer at iControl. "We're excited to bring our restaurant clients a truly holistic, full suite of tools to better manage their back of house operations, tackling rising costs and gaining crucial time back thanks to MarginEdge's data reporting and automation."

MarginEdge seamlessly integrates with more than 55 POS systems equipping users with tools to manage daily controllable P&Ls and sales data. The platform then harmoniously integrates with users' accounting systems, ensuring the automatic flow of data from invoices, credits and payments, and provides robust performance reporting including theoretical food usage and menu analysis to help identify profit leaks and combat rising food costs.

About MarginEdge

MarginEdge's mission is to create a world where restaurant operators can focus on the business they love. By using best-in-class technology to eliminate unproductive paperwork and streamline the flow of operational data, MarginEdge is reimagining the back office and freeing restaurants to spend more time on their culinary offerings and guest experiences. Based in Arlington, VA and founded by industry veterans, MarginEdge serves a diverse group of operators from single units and small chains to large franchise and hospitality groups, providing a high impact product that resonates across the hospitality industry. For more information visit www.marginedge.com.

About iControl

iControl is the only one-stop-shop for virtually all your food and beverage B2B payment needs –helping you dramatically increase margins. Now, retailers can leverage an electronic alcohol payment solution to pay their invoices, stay compliant, and get maximum return on the alcohol category. Those needing consignment solutions can leverage a Scan-Based Trading system to streamline logistics with trading partners – improving cash flow, and maximizing inventory. Get daily on-premise alcohol sales data from over 40,000 bars and restaurants nationwide to help you make smarter decisions. It's no wonder why 44,000+ retailers and 3,600+ vendors trust iControl to manage their B2B Payments. All in one secure solution to manage all payment programs, effortlessly. For more information visit https://www.icontroldata.net/ .

CONTACT:

Elise Burke/5034597545/elise@marginedge.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MarginEdge