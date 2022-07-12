Surf Broadband Solutions Unveils New Brand Identity, Changes Name to Surf Internet

ELKHART, Ind., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiber-optic internet service provider Surf Broadband Solutions has completed an extensive rebranding effort, reflecting the evolution of the company, as well as a renewal to its corporate mission and values. At the heart of this rebrand is a change of the company name to Surf InternetSM and an update to the corporate logo.

"This transformation reinforces Surf's commitment to elevate the customer experience as we illuminate communities throughout the Great Lakes region," said Chief Marketing Officer Lana Frank. "Today's announcement is just the beginning of many more good things to come. Our team is excited to build on Surf's foundation of a customer-first mindset and comprehensive range of business and residential internet service offerings."

Initial elements of Surf's brand evolution include:

New Name, Logo, and Brand Colors: Surf's new name clearly communicates the company's core service offerings. The logo's blue arch inserted above the "S" bends like light and is symbolic of connection and expansion. The color palette has been slightly updated to include hues of blue, orange, bright green, and purple, retaining familiarity while also lending a more contemporary, dynamic, and cutting-edge look.

Expanded Mission Statement: "We believe that high-speed, reliable internet service is the great equalizer. We're on a mission to transform the future of our region by building an unparalleled network and providing an unsurpassed customer experience for the communities where we live, work, and serve."

Updated Core Values: Reliability, Integrity, Innovation, and Illumination.

To see how this rebrand has come to life, visit Surf's website at the address reflecting their new name, https://surfinternet.com/.

About Surf Internet

Surf Internet is an innovative fiber-optic internet company that serves as the essential gateway to connectivity across the Great Lakes region of Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. The company is building a bridge to the wide-open future by delivering high-speed, reliable internet to homes and businesses in underserved, rural communities. Surf's 100-plus person team is local, giving them an edge when it comes to customer care and advocacy for the region. Headquartered in Elkhart, Ind., Surf also has offices in La Porte, Ind., Byron Center, Mich., and Coal City and Rock Falls, Ill. Learn more at https://surfinternet.com/.

