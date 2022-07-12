Tampa continues to innovate and offers parkers more ways to pay with Passport

Passport Parking app now available through Passport's platform

TAMPA, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Tampa, Florida is partnering with transportation software and payments company, Passport, to offer residents and visitors a more convenient way to pay for parking at more than 8,000 on and off-street spaces across the City. The contactless payment application, Passport Parking, allows users to pay for parking seamlessly through their smartphones. The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

To begin a parking session using the Passport Parking app, users simply create an account with their email address or phone number and enter their license plate number and desired length of stay. Users can extend sessions remotely and review parking history and receipts with just a few taps.

"The City of Tampa is rapidly growing, and to keep up with the evolving needs of our residents and visitors, we are actively seeking new ways to enhance the user experience. By providing access to multiple parking payment apps, we continue to reduce our reliance on hardware while gathering the data and insights needed to assess and improve the parking experience in our community," said City of Tampa Parking Division Manager, Fed Revolte.

Passport's powerful platform helps cities manage mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital permitting, payment services and more. With Passport, cities throughout Florida, including Tampa, Key West, Destin and Delray Beach can centralize parking data to operate more efficiently, increase revenue and improve the parking experience with an integrated solution.

"Tampa now has the ability to streamline processes and by partnering with Passport has the potential to unlock integrations with additional Passport products and other technologies," says Jason Sutton, Passport VP of Channel Partnerships. "We are thrilled to partner with Tampa to enhance the parker experience as well as support the City's needs and goals through our technology."

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

