Barclays and Carnival Renew Long-Term Partnership Agreement

Agreement provides multi-year extension of co-branded credit cards issued with Carnival Corporation across Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Princess Cruise Lines

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barclays US Consumer Bank, a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner, today announced a multi-year extension of its credit card partnership agreement with Carnival Corporation (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company.

Since 2004, Barclays has been the exclusive issuer of Carnival's travel rewards credit card program in the United States, designed for people who vacation with Carnival and its brands that comprise the World's Leading Cruise Lines. The suite of credit card products offers an array of rewards and benefits to Cardmembers for Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Princess Cruise Lines. Barclays and Carnival will continue to collaborate on innovative and commercially successful solutions that reward customers for their loyalty whether booking vacations, shopping in a retail store or online.

"We are honored to extend our co-branded credit card agreement with Carnival, a world leader in travel, and a strategic partner of ours for the past 18 years," said Bob Highland, Head of US Cards and Partnerships, Barclays. "We remain focused on helping Carnival continue to expand its business by delighting its valued customers with great products and experiences that drive loyalty and engagement for its renowned brands."

To learn more or apply for one of Carnival's credit cards, consumers can visit:

https://cards.barclaycardus.com/banking/cards/carnival-world-mastercard

https://cards.barclaycardus.com/banking/cards/holland-america-line-rewards-visa-card

https://cards.barclaycardus.com/banking/cards/princess-cruises-rewards-visa-card

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded, small business and private label credit cards, installment loans, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.Barclays.com.

