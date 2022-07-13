Ribbon Communications to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 27, 2022

PLANO, Texas, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2022 after the close of the market on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Following the release, Ribbon Communications will host a conference call with the financial community at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

The Company will offer a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call via the investor section of its website at investors.ribboncommunications.com, where a replay will also be available shortly following the conference call.

Conference call details

Date: Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Dial-in number (Domestic): 877-407-2991

Dial-in number (International): 201-389-0925

Replay information:

A telephone playback of the call will be available following the conference call until August 11, 2022 and can be accessed by calling 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 for international callers. The reservation number for the replay is 13731397.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

