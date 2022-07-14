Bank7 Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7, announces that its financial results for the second quarter ending on June 30, 2022 will be released before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 and at 10:00 a.m. central standard time that same day, the company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results with investors. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the internet at https://app.webinar.net/lO0ZkVNkM4w.

For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/lO0ZkVNkM4w shortly after the call for 1 year.

About Bank7 Corp.

Bank7 Corp. is a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area, and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent, and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets and we will also pursue strategic acquisitions.

