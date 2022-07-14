Geneva Financial Announces New South Carolina Mortgage Branch Location Headed by Adam Kernen

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva), a direct mortgage lender operating in 46 states, has announced the opening of a new branch location in Mount Pleasant, SC led by Branch Manager Adam Kernen. The opening of this new branch provides opportunities for local borrowers and buyers looking to navigate the current housing market.

New South Carolina Mortgage Branch Location Headed by Adam Kernen (PRNewswire)

"The growth in the South Carolina market over the past year showed us it was time for a new base of operations." South Carolina Branch Manager Adam Kernen stated. "This new branch location is our opportunity to better serve borrowers in our community and across the Carolina's achieve their goals of homeownership and refinance strategy."

Whether buying a first home, or 20th, the Kernen Team is there to help their borrowers every step of the way. They pride themselves on a very open and positive approach, getting to know you and your personal situation first to make sure the loan process is smooth, reliable, and predictable.

Based out of Mount Pleasant, SC, Kernen and his team continue to proudly serve homebuyers throughout the state. The new location will continue Geneva's exceptional service and extensive product offering through countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans, Condo Financing, and so much more.

Geneva Financial Home Loans is currently expanding in all markets and seeking branch managers and loan originators across the United States looking to advance their mortgage careers. For information on opportunities, visit www.GenevaFi.com/opportunity

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 46 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

Geneva Financial Named among Top 5 Mortgage Companies to Work For (PRNewsfoto/Geneva Financial, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Geneva Financial