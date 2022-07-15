ABOTA AND NATIONAL BAR ASSOCIATION CARRY ON LEGAL EDUCATION PARTNERSHIP FOR THE CIVIL TRIAL ADVOCACY BOOT CAMP

DALLAS, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing that there is a pressing need within the legal profession for lawyers who can combine skill and integrity in the courtroom, the American Board of Trial Advocates and the National Bar Association have joined efforts again to hold the Civil Trial Advocacy Boot Camp. The program, which has become a summer tradition for the two associations, will be held in Memphis, Tenn., during the NBA's 97th Annual Convention and Exhibits on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

The Civil Trial Advocacy Boot Camp is a one-day program designed to instruct lawyers on effective, winning trial skills and preparation strategies and is led by NBA and ABOTA members serving as faculty.

"I am thrilled that we are partnering with ABOTA again this year for this phenomenal program," said Vanita M. Banks, NBA Past President and Civil Trial Advocacy Section Chair. "As we strive for greater diversity and inclusion, our collaboration is a win-win that benefits both our organizations."

One of the topics covered in the Boot Camp will be the "Role of Race and Bias in the American Judicial System: Why Diverse Lawyers, Judges and Juries Matter." The session, led by John E. Sweeney, will focus on the state of diversity in the legal profession and the role of race and bias in the American Judicial System. Mr. Sweeney will discuss why diverse attorneys, judges and juries matter, and examine implicit bias in the legal profession and how to combat it.

The faculty members for the topic will include NBA Past President Michael S. Rosier, who is the Principal for the Rosier Law Firm in Maryland and Washington, D.C; and NBA Past President H.T. Smith, who is the Director of the Trial Advocacy Program at Florida International University College of Law in Miami.

"This collaboration is important to ABOTA and, as the Co-Chair of ABOTA's Diversity of Membership Committee, I am excited to serve as faculty for the program," said Mr. Sweeney, Principal at The Sweeney Firm in Beverly Hills, Calif., and life NBA Member. "We are proud of this ongoing partnership between the NBA and ABOTA as we continue to educate attorneys all over the nation."

"The collaboration among the finest trial attorneys in the NBA and ABOTA in presenting this program is a natural fit, affording learning opportunities for attendees," said Lewis R. Sifford, ABOTA National President. "Cultivating the spirit of camaraderie and fellowship between our organizations works to advance our respective missions."

The NBA Civil Trial Advocacy Boot Camp will provide lawyers with four hours of continuing legal education credit. This program is co-sponsored by the NBA Civil Trial Advocacy Section and Law Professors Division.

The program will include a Fireside Chat with John E. Sweeney: The Man Who Exposed LA's Notorious Sheriff Gangs. The chat will be moderated by Ms. Banks.

The final session is titled, Emerging Trends in Civil Litigation: Opportunities and Challenges, which will be moderated by NBA Past President Alfreda Robinson, Associate Dean for Trial Advocacy at George Washington University Law School, Washington, DC. The faculty members will be Tamara F. Lawson, Toni Rembe Dean-Designate and Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law, Chair, Law Professors Division and Board Member at Large;

Mario Barnes, Professor of Law University California, Irvine School of Law, Vice Chair, Law Professors Division.

About the National Bar Association

The NBA was founded in 1925 and is the nation's oldest and largest national network of predominantly African-American attorneys and judges. It represents the interests of approximately 65,000 lawyers, judges, law professors and law students. The NBA is organized around 23 substantive law sections, 9 divisions, 12 regions and 80 affiliate chapters throughout the United States and the world.

About the American Board of Trial Advocates

Founded in 1958, ABOTA is a national association of experienced trial lawyers and judges. ABOTA and its members are dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the civil jury trial right provided by the Seventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. ABOTA membership consists of more than 7,300 lawyers — equally balanced between plaintiff and defense — and judges spread among 96 chapters in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information visit ABOTA.org.

