ConcertAI's TeraRecon Accelerates Multi-Specialty Advanced Visualization Capabilities with the Launch of Intuition 4.6

Global product launch reinforces the company's market and innovation leadership in subscription-based Advanced Visualization (AV) solutions to advance clinical care

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company and a leader in advanced medical visualization to improve patient care, today announced the global launch of Intuition 4.6 at the European Congress of Radiology in Vienna, Austria.

"Intuition 4.6 brings a comprehensive set of improvements to our award-winning AV software solution, many of which came as a direct result with collaborations with practitioners," said TeraRecon President Dan McSweeney. "Our innovations simplify user interaction, enhance visualization of 3D structures for more accurate diagnosis and standard-setting image analysis, and improve interoperability with HL7 communication."

Among the advanced capabilities, glow rendering offers a photorealistic presentation of 3D structures. Patient list filtering and list flags enable customized searches of patient lists simplifying workflow for practitioners, and enhanced tools for clinical measurements, treatment planning, and diagnosis.

"Today, more than ever, providers continue to face immense pressure to eliminate operating inefficiencies and at the same time enable improved outcomes," said ConcertAI CEO Jeff Elton, PhD. "Intuition 4.6 is emblematic of our ongoing commitment to continually innovate our offering to meet the needs of our providers so that they can better serve their patients. Intuition 4.6 brings meaningful new innovations and added value to TeraRecon as a key solution provider, independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system. Our unique offerings, now deployed in 1,300 clinical sites globally, allow a unified and simplified clinical workflow that can improve multidisciplinary care and support physicians' clinical interpretations and selection of interventions and treatments."

Intuition 4.6 updates are available for all customers currently under service agreements. Glow Rendering and Neuro Perfusion Maps are add-on features that will require a Titanium Essentials or Titanium subscription. Please contact us today to schedule your Intuition 4.6 upgrade or speak with a representative to learn more about the benefits of Intuition Titanium and to see our workflows in action.

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and health care. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at http://www.concertai.com.

About TeraRecon: Serving 1,300 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the 2020, 2021, and 2022 KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights.

Media Contact: Chris Gale, Chris@GaleStrategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE ConcertAI