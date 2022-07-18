Amsted Seals® introduces next-generation wheel seal to the commercial vehicle aftermarket

CHICAGO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Seals®, a global leader in wheel-end and sealing solutions, has launched the Endurance™ Series wheel seals for commercial vehicles.

Introducing the Endurance Series wheel seal from Amsted Seals. Featuring a unique rubber bumper design, the Endurance Series provides superior service life in the harshest operating conditions. (PRNewswire)

The seals feature a unique rubber bumper design, providing superior service life in the harshest operating conditions. The hand-installable seal is compatible with all standard axle lubes for easy, error-free installation. Plus, the seal comes with a 1-year, unlimited mile warranty.

"We're excited to bring such a high quality seal to the aftermarket," said Bill Hayen, Director of Sales for Amsted Seals. "When compared with other seals in the market in hot life benchmark testing, the Endurance has been shown to last up to 4 times longer."

Other seal features and benefits include:

"Tool-free" installation

Unitized with retention feature and unique rubber bumper design

Best-in-class service life, up to 1700+ hours

220°F maximum operating temperature

Customized NBR material

Cold resistant at -40°

Air side is fully overmolded to prevent corrosion

Superior contamination exclusion with five barriers

Lip optimized for minimal friction and temperature

Compatibility with all standard axle lubes

Amsted Seals is a part of Amsted Industries, a diversified, global manufacturer of industrial components with a long heritage of cutting-edge manufacturing and continuous product innovation. The Amsted companies are leaders in providing solutions for rail, commercial vehicle, automotive, construction and industrial applications.

To learn more, please visit www.amstedseals.com.

