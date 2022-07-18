Beiersdorf relies on smartShift automation for their S/4HANA transformation

Beiersdorf selects smartShift Intelligent Automation™ for SAP S/4HANA Transformation

The goal is to accelerate the program, reduce risk, and focus internal staff on functional topics

HAMBURG, Germany and MANNHEIM, Germany, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin care company Beiersdorf and smartShift, the global leader in Intelligent Automation™ for SAP transformations, today announced their collaboration on the planned S/4HANA transformation of Beiersdorf's core SAP systems.

With the Intelligent Automation Platform, smartShift can convert and modernize existing SAP solutions or consolidate multiple systems quickly and reliably. (PRNewsfoto/smartShift) (PRNewswire)

Beiersdorf selects smartShift Intelligent Automation™ for SAP S/4HANA Transformation

Beiersdorf is currently consolidating and transforming its central SAP systems to SAP S/4HANA. For the necessary adaptation and modernization of custom code, Beiersdorf opted for smartShift's innovative Intelligent Automation™ platform. The goal is to accelerate the program, reduce risks and focus internal employees on functional topics.

"With this cooperation, we expect a maximum acceleration for the conversion of our in-house developments, and thus create free capacity for our internal consultants to focus on process-related changes" said Achim Kupfer, Head of S/4HANA Transformation at Beiersdorf Shared Services GmbH.

"We are excited to add with Beiersdorf another global market leader to our customer base" said Arndt Hoffmann, Chief Strategist at smartShift, "Speed, high quality and the option to integrate a true modernization of custom code into the project are the benefits we will also realize for Beiersdorf as part of the S/4HANA transformation."

About Beiersdorf AG

Beiersdorf has stood for innovative, high-quality skin care products as well as pioneering skin research for 140 years. Leading international brands such as NIVEA, the world's no. 1 skin care brand*, Eucerin (dermocosmetics), La Pairie (selective cosmetics), and Hansaplast/Elastoplast (plasters and wound care) are cherished by millions of people around the world day after day. Renowned brands such as Aquaphor, Coppertone, Chantecaille, Labello, 8x4, atrix, Hidrofugal, Maestro, and Florena round off our extensive portfolio in the Consumer Business Segment. Through the wholly owned affiliate tesa SE, Beiersdorf is also a globally leading manufacturer of technical adhesive tapes and provides self-adhesive solutions to industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

The Hamburg-based company generated sales of €7,627 million as well as an operating result (EBIT) of €933 million in fiscal year 2021. Beiersdorf has more than 20,000 employees worldwide, who are connected by shared core values, a strong corporate culture and the Beiersdorf purpose Care Beyond Skin. With its C.A.R.E.+ business strategy, the company pursues a multi-year investment program focusing on competitive, sustainable growth. The program is consistent with the ambitious sustainability agenda, with which Beiersdorf is generating clear added value for consumers, society, and the environment.

* Source: Euromonitor International Limited; NIVEA by umbrella brand name in the categories Body Care, Face Care, and Hand Care; in retail value terms, 2020.

Additional information can be found at www.beiersdorf.com.

Twitter

YouTube

LinkedIn

Xing

About smartShift

smartShift Intelligent Automation™ is trusted by global brands to drive innovation. We help customers accelerate the transformation of their SAP systems to next-generation cloud computing environments. Our solutions have delivered thousands of application modernization initiatives, analyzing and converting over 2.5 billion lines of code, eliminating risk, and freeing up strategic resources to focus on growth.

To learn more, please visit: www.smartshift.com

Contact

Corporate Communications

Darshita Srivastava

E-Mail: dsrivastava@smartshift.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE smartShift