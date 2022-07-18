Laivly Launches Attended AI Platform to Modernize Call Centers at Scale

Real-time AI platform proven to increase ROI, drive better customer experience, generate greater productivity and higher job satisfaction for call center agents; Laivly also integrates seamlessly across the entire tech stack without the use of backend APIs

WINNIPEG, MB, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laivly , a market leader in AI and automation for contact centers, today announced the launch of its attended AI platform. Designed to easily and quickly modernize call centers at scale, Laivly turns real-time intelligence into real-time action that drives higher contact center productivity, increases ROI and delivers better customer experience. Laivly sits on an agent's desktop adding automation to help each agent perform tasks lightning fast, while the integrated AI serves up the workflows of the most successful agents to the whole team. The result is a faster, smarter, more accurate and more efficient contact center — where human agents can spend more time delivering exceptional customer experiences and less time wrestling with technology. View a short video of how Laivly works here .

Laivly's new attended AI platform modernizes call centers at scale, increases ROI and drives better customer experience.

The Laivly platform adds a layer of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and automation to any existing technology or across the entire tech stack to streamline workflows, analyze customers on the fly and guide agents to the best possible outcomes. Additionally, Laivly's tailored orchestration layer seamlessly ties the entire tech stack together — without the use of back-end APIs — making integration instant and simple for IT teams.

Founded in July 2017 as a spin out of global customer care leader 24-7 Intouch , Laivly has been quietly building its AI-powered contact center technology and carefully selecting early customers in preparation for a wider launch. Laivly's technology is already being used by top Fortune 500 companies in the e-commerce, technology and CPG sectors. Early adopters of Laivly's technology are already achieving a 50% to 300% return on investment, depending on the use case. Most brands save money in under a year and also greatly improve the overall customer experience. Additionally, in an industry where up to 75% of contact center employees experience burnout, and the turnover rate is close to 40%, brands who adopt Laivly's technology stand to increase the job longevity of their contact center staff.

Laivly's platform is designed to address the needs of contact center agents. It makes an agent's life easier by not just recommending actions to assist a customer but also performing those actions. The result is a consistent customer experience for every agent, a reduction in the technical load on the customer service associate, and agents who are able to devote more of their attention to providing empathetic service. According to a recent study by Laivly, 88.5% of agents currently using the tool said it was 'helpful' or 'very helpful' in delivering a better customer experience. Further, 78% of agents said they would be 'disappointed' or 'very disappointed' if they had to do their job without Laivly, demonstrating a clear product-market fit .

"Laivly represents a significant leap forward for call centers worldwide," said Jeff Fettes, CEO and founder of Laivly and co-founder of 24-7 Intouch. "There hasn't been a meaningful change in call center technology or work in more than a decade, and customer service has suffered as a result. Laivly's platform changes all of this with a tool that improves customer care and call center jobs almost overnight — ultimately leading to happier customers, call center agents and companies."

Laivly transforms call centers in the following ways:

Simplified Process : Laivly automates workflows to improve accuracy and save time. It learns how the most successful agents do their jobs and uses that to improve work company-wide.

Easy Integration : Laivly's orchestration layer allows for instant integration with any system, making it a nimble performance tool that can drive results.

Performs Simple Tasks : The platform's AI-powered thinking doesn't just suggest the next best actions; it can perform them for an agent, creating a consistent customer experience.

Tools Right on the Desktop: Laivly's agent assist tool lives directly on the desktop. Laivly's low-profile interface borrows the best aspects of a unified desktop, but still allows agents to work directly on native applications.

According to analysts at Forrester, two of the biggest priorities for customer service should be "future proofing" the technology stack as well as building a human centered contact center. Both of these priorities align with Laivly's mission.

Contact info@laivly.com to schedule a demo or learn more at https://laivly.com .

About Laivly

Founded in July 2017 as a spin out of contact center 24-7 Intouch and led by a dedicated team of data scientists, developers and researchers, Laivly was created by experts with 10+ years of experience that spans 100+ brands, 200K+ contact center agents and 30M customer inquiries per month. Laivly is a privately held company based in Winnipeg, Canada. Follow Laivly on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and Instagram , or learn more at https://laivly.com .

Founded in July 2017 as a spin out of contact center 24-7 Intouch and led by a dedicated team of data scientists, developers and researchers, Laivly was created by experts with 10+ years of experience that spans 100+ brands, 200K+ contact center agents and 30M customer inquiries per month. Laivly is a privately held company based in Winnipeg, Canada. Follow Laivly on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and Instagram , or learn more at https://laivly.com .

