Rockford Fosgate® Rolls Out 1500-watt Audio Kits Purpose Built for 2019+ Polaris RZR Pro XP®

Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

TEMPE, Ariz., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio, unveils new aftermarket audio solutions purpose built for 2019+ RZR Pro XP® 2 and 4-seat vehicles. Six aftermarket solutions are now shipping with the option of either a PMX source unit or a Ride Command™ interface, kitted as a Stage 4, 5, or 6 audio system.

The Stage-4 kit includes an AM/FM/WB digital media receiver with 2.5-inch color screen, 6.5-inch front speaker pods, 6.5-inch rear speaker cans, 1500-watt 5-channel amplifier, and 10-inch enclosed subwoofer. The Stage-5 adds a SiriusXM® option and camera input to the source unit and upgrades to M2 speakers and subwoofer delivering more output and higher quality sound. For the ultimate pro audio experience, choose Stage-6 that includes the satellite radio option and camera input plus a serious step-up to 8-inch horn loaded rear speaker cans. The Ride Command™ kits feature the same speakers, amp, and subwoofer listed above but use the Ride Command™ unit as the audio source.

For extra bass response from Stage 4, 5, or 6 systems, Rockford Fosgate offers a second subwoofer solution for 4-seat vehicles. This 10-inch 400-watt subwoofer is designed to seamlessly integrate under the rear seat on the driver's side.

All components of the kits are Element Ready™ to perform regardless of water, dirt, mud, or UV rays. The speakers and subwoofer feature Color Optix™ LED lighting customizable via the included lighting controller and optional Color Optix™ app.

The plug-n-play design of these systems ensures a simple installation, now Rockford has made it even more efficient by creating a layered packaging system that makes components easy to find in the order that you need them. Rockford has also produced a complete series of instructional videos for technicians to view either at rockfordfosgate.com or on Rockford's YouTube® channel.

About Rockford Corporation
Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market.  Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

Polaris RZR Pro XP® is a registered trademark of Polaris Inc.

