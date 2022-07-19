*CLAVE CONTINUES TO REDEFINE CONSUMER LENDING IN LATIN AMERICA WITH LAUNCH OF ITS MOBILE APP

*CLAVE CONTINUES TO REDEFINE CONSUMER LENDING IN LATIN AMERICA WITH LAUNCH OF ITS MOBILE APP

*Clave disrupts personal finance and champions financial inclusion with app release in Argentina and Colombia

GREENWICH, Conn. and BUENOS AIRES, Argentina , July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- *Clave, a leading consumer fintech lending company in Latin America, launches its application offering personal loans, a prepaid Mastercard, payments, transfers, and an enhanced blockchain portal with a token based loyalty rewards program. *Clave is proudly driving innovation and inclusion in personal finance, from Latin America to the metaverse.

(PRNewswire)

The *Clave App is now available in Argentina, with a full launch in Colombia later this year. Users receive a digital Mastercard – with no fees – for domestic and international purchases. First time users will also receive tokens that can be exchanged for discounts and other benefits within the *Clave ecosystem.

"We are very excited to launch the *Clave App. The App offers a simple and intuitive experience that empowers our users by offering them true financial inclusion," said Pablo Pizzimbono, CEO of Clave.

*Clave's App release represents another milestone in the company's growth. During the past year, *Clave raised over $6 million to date in a seed round from prominent institutions and individual investors; conducted public debt exits with AA+ ratings; and partnered with marquis and global financial institutions. *Clave is led by a seasoned executive team, with decades of experience in finance and technology.

The app is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

About Clave

Clave is a digital lending company providing users with a digital wallet to access simple, intuitive, and secure solutions to traditional financial services that include credit, payments and transfers as well as providing a gateway to a new age of financial products based on blockchain technology. Clave represents the new financial ecosystem that removes the barriers between traditional finance and emerging consumer products built on blockchain, unleashing the power of new technologies and redefining financial inclusion. For additional information please visit www.clave.com

Press Inquiries:

Claudia Nieves Marcelo Pizzimbono Chief Marketing Officer President & Co-Founder *Clave *Clave claudia@clave.com marcelo@clave.com www.clave.com www.clave.com





View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clave