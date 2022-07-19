Healthpeak Properties Publishes its 11th Annual ESG Report

DENVER, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that it has published its 11th annual ESG Report. This 2021 ESG Report marks Healthpeak's 11th consecutive year publishing an ESG report and covers its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and 2021 performance. The 2021 ESG Report was prepared in accordance with disclosure standards established by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI).

"Healthpeak's ESG initiatives help drive long-term value for our stakeholders and positively affect our social initiatives relating to employees, tenants and communities," said Tom Herzog, Healthpeak's Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to present our 11th annual ESG Report, which highlights our industry leadership through our continued focus on enhancing building efficiency, while advancing our commitment to sound corporate governance, accountability and transparency."

Healthpeak's recent ESG achievements include:

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 12% since 2018, and 39% since 2011, across the portfolio properties within Healthpeak's operational control

Maintaining a diverse workforce – 43% female and 35% racially and ethnically diverse (as of December 31, 2021 )

Named ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for the 2 nd time

Named to the Fortune inaugural Modern Board 25 list

Received GRESB Green Star Designation for the 10 th consecutive year

Included in the FTSE4Good Index series for the 10 th consecutive year

Named to the CDP Leadership Band for the 9 th consecutive year

Included in the S&P Global North America Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 9 th consecutive year

Named to the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the 7 th consecutive year

Named to Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies for the 3 rd consecutive year

Certified a Great Place to Work for 3 rd consecutive year

Included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the 3rd consecutive year

