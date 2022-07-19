Naturepedic Wins 2022 Real Leaders®️ Eco Innovation Award

Leader of the organic mattress industry, Naturepedic, was recognized for its environmental and social impact.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified-organic mattress and bedding manufacturer Naturepedic has been awarded the Real Leaders®️ Eco Innovation Award distinction for its Organic, Non-Toxic Bedding for Infants and its consistent work with environmental organizations to advocate for the elimination of toxic chemicals from consumer products and the environment. The annual award celebrates companies' achievement in environmental impact.

For almost 20 years, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect families through safer, healthier organic-based products that protect lives through safer, healthier sleep and generate a positive impact on the environment. Through advocacy about the need to eliminate toxic chemicals and materials in the environment and everyday products, Naturepedic has been a fervent proponent of initiatives to prevent the use of hazardous chemicals and implement higher industry standards.

"To be included in this group of values-aligned companies for driving environmental and social impact is a great honor that we receive with excitement," said Arin Schultz, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing for Naturepedic. Schultz added, "This recognition makes us even more determined to continue the work we have been doing since the very beginning and inspires us to relentlessly keep pursuing higher standards of sustainable practices particularly when it comes to the most vulnerable – babies and children."

As leaders of the sustainable mattress revolution, Naturepedic works hand-in-hand with various organizations, third-parties, and NGOs to garner a 360-degree understanding of the sustainability issues around the mattress industry. With a focus on cutting down on waste and energy use, meeting and exceeding the most stringent, reputable third-party certifications in the marketplace, and participating in environmental advocacy groups, the company is fully committed to eliminating toxic chemicals from sleep products and replacing them with natural and organic materials.

Naturepedic's accomplishments have kept coming. In early 2022, they joined the nonprofit Health Product Declaration® (HPD) Collaborative to empower product manufacturers and AECO (Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operation) practitioners with easy access to detailed information about product materials used by the public. Also, it continued reinforcing its "ditch the chemicals" campaign during National Cancer Prevention Awareness Month to highlight businesses' direct role in influencing non-hereditary childhood cancer. Additionally, they were the first certified non-food organic product to complete the Organic Fraud Prevention Plan for the Organic Trade Association and have donated over $200,000 to approved nonprofits dedicated to environmental causes through 1% For the Planet. Most recently, Naturepedic's EOS® Classic Organic Mattress received an esteemed award for its customizable design and personalized sleep options from Good Housekeeping 2022 Bedding Awards.

All Naturepedic mattress products for babies, kids, and adults, are GOTS-certified organic and certified non-toxic by MADE SAFE. They are also certified to the GREENGUARD Gold and UL Formaldehyde-Free standards and eliminate questionable materials and chemicals found in most conventional mattresses while meeting and exceeding the highest level of certifications available in the marketplace. All Naturepedic products meet organic and non-toxic standards.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

