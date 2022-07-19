The Original Donut Shop® Coffee and Mars to Turn Everyday into a Delicious Treat with the Satisfying Taste of SNICKERS®

The partnership brings the classic candy bar flavor to life in a new way, reimagining the limits of coffee

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Donut Shop® Coffee today announced its new product innovation, The Original Donut Shop SNICKERS® Coffee K-Cup pods. The newest addition to the coffee portfolio is inspired by the always satisfying, deliciously gratifying flavors of SNICKERS® — creamy milk chocolate, gooey caramel, and just a touch of nuttiness.

The Original Donut Shop Logo (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to unveil a new and delicious coffee flavor that allows our fans to treat their taste buds," said Scott Christensen, Senior Director Brand Marketing, Keurig Dr Pepper. "Inspiring discovery through flavorful coffee experiences is at the core of our brand purpose and The Original Donut Shop SNICKERS® Coffee does just that."

With the press of a button, your Keurig brewer can treat you to a delicious SNICKERS® flavored coffee where the always satisfying candy bar meets the deliciousness of coffee. The light roast, caffeinated blend is certified Orthodox Union Kosher, and each K-Cup® pod delivers a perfectly great-tasting cup of coffee every time.

"At Mars, we are consumer obsessed. So, we are thrilled to team up with The Original Donut Shop® Coffee to deliver a delicious new offering for both SNICKERS® and coffee lovers alike," said Michelle Deignan, Senior Director, Mars Wrigley. "The Original Donut Shop SNICKERS® Coffee combines the satisfying taste of SNICKERS® with a classic roast, which is sure to inspire moments of happiness every morning for consumers in a way only SNICKERS® can deliver on."

The Original Donut Shop SNICKERS® Coffee will be available at major retailers nationwide beginning this summer and is currently available for purchase at Keurig.com and Amazon.

To learn more about The Original Donut Shop® Coffee, visit https://www.keurig.com/content/theoriginaldonutshop and follow @theoriginaldonutshop on Instagram, @OriginalDonutShop on Facebook and @origdonutshop on Twitter.

*Check locally, not recycled in all communities. Packaging may vary.*

Mars Logo (PRNewswire)

