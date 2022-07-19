Pendry Residences West Hollywood by Montage Hotels & Resorts Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with Record Setting $21.5 Million Penthouse

This is the highest price condominium sale in Los Angeles for 2022 following two record-breaking sales in 2021

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendry Residences West Hollywood recently celebrated its one-year anniversary with over $100 Million in sales, including the sale of a one-of-a-kind Penthouse, setting the record for the highest priced LA condo sale in 2022, and the fourth highest in the history of the LA condo market. The property already broke several records in 2021, setting leading price per square foot records on two sales.

$21.5 Million Penthouse Sale: Spanning the entire 10th floor, this Penthouse is a design-ready home boasting 6,301 square feet of interior space, an expansive 2,782-square-foot, wrap-around private outdoor terrace, and panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills, downtown LA, and the cityscape.

"Pendry Residences West Hollywood is the culmination of a collaborative vision to bring together a unique luxury residential community and an unmatched collection of amenities and personalized services to create fully-serviced living," says Tina Necrason, Executive Vice President, Residential at Montage International. "Since opening last Summer, Pendry Residences West Hollywood has quickly become one of the most desirable addresses in Los Angeles. The sale of the design-ready Penthouse within the first year of opening is a true testament to the appeal of this luxury offering, legendary Montage service, and location on West Hollywood's iconic Sunset Boulevard."

Featuring contemporary design by EYRC Architects and Martin Brudnizki, along Sunset Boulevard and Olive Drive, Pendry Residences West Hollywood is a collection of only 40 private Residences with expansive indoor-outdoor areas that live like single family homes showcasing breathtaking vistas of the city. Owners enjoy exclusive access to hotel and resident-only amenities including a rooftop pool, wine-tasting room, landscaped gardens, lounge, fitness facility and private entry and elevators, along with personalized service by Montage Hotels & Resorts. In addition, owners also have privileged access to all hotel amenities, The Sunrose music venue, Spa Pendry, and several restaurants by acclaimed chef Wolfgang Puck including membership to The Britely social club. Situated in a secluded enclave adjacent to the hotel, the Residences feature generous floorplans—ranging from 2,900 to 6,000 square feet—flowing seamlessly to large private verandas. Select Residences include incomparable landscaped terraces of up to 3,400 square feet with private pools, spas, and outdoor kitchens. Available Residences range from $5 Million to $16 Million.

Developed by AECOM Capital and Combined Properties, Pendry West Hollywood provides both guests and residential owners immediate access to West Hollywood's premier high-end dining, shopping and nightlife hotspots.

For more information on Pendry Residences West Hollywood by Montage Hotels & Resorts, visit https://pendryresidencesweho.com/.

About Pendry West Hollywood

Pendry West Hollywood marks the third Pendry Hotels & Resorts property in the new luxury hotel brand's portfolio. Located at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Olive Drive in the heart of the iconic Sunset Strip, Pendry West Hollywood features 149 luxury guestrooms and 40 Pendry Residences by Montage Hotels & Resorts. Guests and residence owners will have exclusive access to hotel amenities, including multiple food and beverage concepts driven by world-renowned Chef Wolfgang Puck, including Merois, the hotel's signature open-air restaurant, and Ospero, a relaxed street-side café featuring neighborhood-friendly favorites. The hotel also includes a rooftop pool and bar, a multi-purpose live entertainment venue, a screening room, bowling alley, Spa Pendry and state-of-the-art fitness center, a private membership club, as well as a curated art collection. Pendry Residences West Hollywood by Montage Hotels & Resorts, the first Pendry Residences to open, is a collection of private homes offering a truly unique ownership experience.

Developed by AECOM Capital and Combined Properties, Pendry West Hollywood provides both guests and residence owners immediate access to West Hollywood's premier high-end dining, shopping and nightlife hotspots. For more information, follow @pendrywesthollywood or visit http://www.pendry.com/west-hollywood.

About Pendry Residences

Pendry Residences is a bespoke collection of private, whole ownership residential offerings at select Pendry Hotels & Resorts, a new luxury hospitality brand from Montage International. Pendry combines inspired design with a celebration of culture and authentic service. Created for cultured and discerning homeowners, each residential offering infuses a unique perspective on contemporary style that blends with the arts and local community. The Pendry Residences portfolio includes: West Hollywood, California and Park City, Utah. Projects under development include: Natirar, New Jersey; La Quinta, California; and Tampa, Florida. For additional information on residential opportunities, please visit https://www.pendry.com/residences/.

