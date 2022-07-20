Chick-fil-A Dominates Share of Search in U.S.

Share of Search Report Shows Chick-fil-A Is National Favorite

Strong Showing of Regional Chains Over National Brands

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Market intelligence and search startup My Telescope today announced new data highlighting fast food chains with the highest Share of Search in each of the 50 U.S. states. The sometimes controversial Chick-fil-A dominated the report earning the top spot in 27 of 50 states.

Map of Most Popular Fast Food Locations By State (PRNewswire)

Some highlights from the research include:

Chick-fil-A locations had the highest Share of Search in 27 out of 50 states.

Chick-fil-A locations were the top searched chains in blue states like California and Massachusetts , where growth of the chain is happening rapidly.

Regional chains like Wisconsin -based Culver's and Texas -headquartered Whataburger were the top results in their respective states, as well as many neighboring states in the region, over other nationally-recognized chains.

My Telescope measured how the top 10 fast food chains in each state rank according to Google search volume when users search for the chain's locations statewide known as Share of Search.

Share of Search is a marketing metric that measures the relative interest for a search term in relation to a defined set of search terms. Research has shown that there is a correlation between what we search for and a final outcome, and that Share of Search can often predict shifts in Share of Voice over time.

"Share of search measures search data combined with sentiment analysis to give a more accurate measurement of consumer and business purchasing intent and demand," said Rodrigo Graviz, CEO of My Telescope. "Data can be geo-fenced by state or country to give an accurate look into what people in the area are searching for. When combined with specific keywords, Share of Search data can give valuable insights on what people are going to do, what they think, how they feel, and what they're going to buy."

Top Results of Share of Search Study, By State - Fast Food Chains

Alabama Whataburger Alaska Raising Cane's Arizona Chick-fil-A Arkansas Chick-fil-A California Chick-fil-A Colorado Culver's Connecticut Chick-fil-A Delaware Chick-fil-A Florida Pollo Tropical Georgia Chick-fil-A Hawaii Taco Bell Idaho Chick-fil-A Illinois Culver's Indiana Chick-fil-A Iowa Culver's Kansas Chick-fil-A Kentucky Chick-fil-A Louisiana Whataburger Maine Chick-fil-A Maryland Chick-fil-A Massachusetts Chick-fil-A Michigan Chick-fil-A Minnesota Raising Cane's Mississippi Raising Cane's Missouri White Castle Montana Chick-fil-A Nebraska Runza Nevada Raising Cane's New Hampshire Chick-fil-A New Jersey Chick-fil-A New Mexico Whataburger New York Sweetgreen North Carolina Chick-fil-A North Dakota Chick-fil-A Ohio Chick-fil-A Oklahoma Whataburger Oregon Burgerville Pennsylvania Chick-fil-A Rhode Island Chick-fil-A South Carolina Chick-fil-A South Dakota Chick-fil-A Tennessee Chick-fil-A Texas Whataburger Utah Culver's Vermont Wendy's Virginia Chick-fil-A Washington Chick-fil-A West Virginia Chick-fil-A Wisconsin Culver's Wyoming McDonald's

About Share of Search

Share of Search is a marketing metric that measures the relative interest for a search term in relation to a defined set of search terms. Share of Search Analytics tools such as My Telescope help brands gather market intelligence and forecast business demand by blending search and sentiment analysis to accurately predict purchasing intent and/or business demand.

About MyTelescope

My Telescope is a market intelligence SaaS solution to measure market trends, brand strength, and marketing campaign effectiveness in almost real-time using Share of Search Analytics. My Telescope's AI solution scans, analyzes, and visualizes data from search engines, media monitoring, and social listening to marketers with actionable insights for increased agility. My Telescope is trusted by clients within FMCG, consumer goods, heavy industry, defense, automotive, charity, and many more. For more information, visit https://mytelescope.io.

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

My Telescope Media Contact

Lauren Chouinard

FortyThree, Inc.

lauren@43pr.com

831.621.5661

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE My Telescope