Relmada Therapeutics Appoints Biopharmaceutical Marketing and Commercial Planning Veteran John Hixon as Head of Commercial

Company Continues Commercial Preparations in Advance of Phase III Clinical Trial Readouts for REL-1017 in Major Depressive Disorder Expected in 2022

CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced the appointment of John Hixon to a newly created position as Head of Commercial. Mr. Hixon has over 36 years of commercial planning and marketing experience within the biopharmaceutical industry.

Relmada Therapeutics Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"My due diligence performed before joining Relmada, strongly suggests that REL-1017 has the potential to be a new paradigm, if approved, for the many patients suffering from major depressive disorder," said Mr. Hixon. "The safety and efficacy data generated to date from REL-1017 have been impressive, and I am thrilled to join this world-class management team at such a critical juncture in the Company's corporate evolution. I intend to utilize my extensive and CNS-specific industry planning, marketing and sales experience to maximize the commercial prospects of REL-1017."

"As our late-stage REL-1017 development program advances, we continue to expand our senior management team," said Sergio Traversa, Chief Executive Officer of Relmada Therapeutics. "With direct marketing experience in the CNS and depression biopharmaceutical space, including significant involvement commercializing treatments for CNS disorders globally, John is ideally suited to lead our strategic commercial initiatives. We look forward to the expertise John will contribute as we further cultivate our REL-1017 commercial plans and infrastructure."

Mr. Hixon's years of broad marketing experience within the biopharmaceutical industry includes a 31-year career with Eli Lilly and Company. During his tenure at Eli Lilly, he was most recently Senior Director for Global New Product Planning – Biomedicines, where Mr. Hixon worked side-by-side with discovery and early phase development scientists and physicians. He was also the commercialization representative for the Lilly Research Laboratories early phase governance committees. Within the same role, Mr. Hixon was actively involved in numerous business development projects by delivering the commercialization position for these efforts. Prior to his Global New Product Planning role, Mr. Hixon held numerous marketing leadership roles with Lilly in the United States, Spain, South Korea, and Australia. He and his teams launched Zyprexa (antipsychotic medication) in Australia, led the late lifecycle global marketing and repositioning effort for Prozac (antidepressant medicine), and launched Cymbalta in the U.S. for both major depressive disorder (MDD) and diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain. After Lilly, he founded Salt Creek Biosciences as a new product planning and commercialization consulting company. Mr. Hixon received a bachelor's degree in economics from DePauw University and an MBA from the University of Miami (Coral Gables, Florida).

About REL-1017

REL-1017, a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission, is currently in late-stage development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). The ongoing Reliance Clinical Research Program is designed to evaluate the potential for REL-1017 as a rapid-acting, oral, once-daily antidepressant treatment. In a Phase 2 trial, REL-1017 demonstrated rapid, robust, and sustained antidepressant effects with statistically significant improvements compared to placebo. The Phase 2 study also showed a favorable pharmacokinetic, safety, and tolerability profile of REL-1017 consistent with results observed in previously completed Phase 1 studies.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 has entered late-stage development as an adjunctive and monotherapy treatment for MDD in adults. In addition, Relmada is advancing a clinical-stage program in neurodegenerative diseases based on psilocybin and select derivative molecules. Learn more at www.relmada.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

Investor Contact:

Tim McCarthy

LifeSci Advisors

212-915-2564

tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Inquiries:

FischTank PR

relmada@fischtankpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.