The Final Stage Of Mehracki's (MKI) Pre-sale Has Begun - What Can We Expect When It Launches?

LONDON, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The third and final stage of Mehracki's (MKI) pre-sale is here. It will last until 22nd August when the meme coin launches. 4.5 billion tokens are available until then.

Mehraki (PRNewswire)

Mehracki (MKI) is a feel-good meme token built on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, which is notorious for its generous transaction speeds and nominal fees. The token is community-driven, allowing the community to vote on matters concerning the platform through a DAO. Users have a myriad of services and benefits to enjoy in the Mehracki ecosystem. These include staking and yield farming, an NFT marketplace, competitive staking rewards, and practical use cases.

Mehracki (MKI) - An Ecosystem That Benefits Everyone

Meme tokens often overlook rewarding users for spending or holding their tokens. However, Mehracki has gamified milestones for increased loyalty and spending, and created incentives for adoption. These are based on active referrals, the amount spent, and merchants purchased from. Each level will attract a reward and a discount on a variety of services, creating a wholesome experience for its users. NFT airdrops will take place in phase 3 of Mehracki's roadmap, and an NFT marketplace will be launched in phase 4. Users will be given NFTs based on their spending milestones and status. The higher the status, the more money the NFT will be worth in the marketplace. Tourism and hospitality businesses can create NFTs that can be purchased for priority reservation bookings and discounts on services. The funds raised from these NFTs can be used for renovations to their businesses or tourist attractions. This way, both the hospitality business and the customer benefit.

With the help of the Solana blockchain, Mehracki can operate with maximum efficiency even during the height of the holiday season. Mehracki will be capable of fast throughput with near-zero downtime. It essentially means there will be no embarrassing moments for users like payments refusing to go through on holiday. Ultimately, Mehracki (MKI) wants to improve their communities' holiday experience while providing additional services for earning. They intend to let their growing community control the platform to ensure their voices are heard and that they are content with Mehracki's progression.

For more information on Mehracki (MKI), please visit the following websites:

Presale: https://buy.mehracki.io/register

Website: http://mehracki.io

Telegram: https://t.me/Mehracki_Official

Mehraki (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mehracki