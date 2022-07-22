Iscoe Law Reveals Your Rights in an Uber Accident

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iscoe Law Firm, one of Florida's leading personal injury attorney teams, knows that Uber and similar ridesharing accidents have changed the way people travel daily.

Iscoe Law Firm (PRNewsfoto/Iscoe Law) (PRNewswire)

In cases where Uber drivers cause accidents, one may be able to pursue compensation from the driver's personal insurance policy, Uber's insurance policy, or a combination of both. Whether Uber's insurance covers their drivers depends on what the driver was doing at the time of the crash.

"After an Uber accident you are likely entitled to compensation under your Personal Injury Protection (PIP) insurance," says Gary T. Iscoe, Esq. Founding Partner of Iscoe Law Firm. "If your injuries and other losses are substantial, however, you can usually seek compensation from the at-fault party's insurance policy."

The Uber App is Off

If the driver's Uber app was off during the accident, Uber's insurance provides no coverage. As a victim, you need to make a claim on the driver's personal auto insurance policy.

The App is On, and the Driver is Waiting for a Ride Request

If the app is on and the driver is waiting for a request, Uber's insurance provides 3rd party liability coverage to its drivers if the driver's own insurance does not apply. The policy limits for this coverage are $50,000 for bodily injury, up to $100,000 per accident, and $25,000 for property damage per accident.

The App is On, and the Driver is Picking Up Passengers

If an accident occurs while the Uber driver is picking up passengers or providing a ride, Uber's insurance provides $1,000,000 in 3rd party liability coverage.

About Iscoe Law

Since 1991, Gary T. Iscoe, a Trial Lawyer, has been dedicated to holding the powerful accountable for taking advantage of the powerless. From representing clients in severe injury cases, wrongful death cases, class actions, and other lawsuits including medical malpractice, and product liability. Gary and his team understand Florida's complex personal injury laws.

Iscoe Law fights hard for the injured and holds auto insurers like State Farm, Allstate, Progressive, GEICO, Liberty Mutual accountable for the pain and suffering, medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages suffered by its clients.

Iscoe Law offers a free initial consultation at one's home, office, hotel, or hospital. For more information or schedule a free consultation, call 800-800-6500 or visit www.iscoelaw.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Iscoe Law