CHIPOTLE ENCOURAGES FANS TO "BUY THE DIP" WITH NEW $200,000+ CRYPTO GAME AND 1-CENT GUAC FOR NATIONAL AVOCADO DAY

Fans can score free Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche, Solana, or Dogecoin and use their crypto to buy real food at Chipotle

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is launching a new interactive game called "Buy The Dip" that will give away more than $200,000 in free crypto as well as promo codes for 1-cent guac and 1-cent Queso Blanco through July 31, National Avocado Day*.

Fans will have the chance to win free Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche, Solana, or Dogecoin via the “Buy The Dip (PRNewswire)

Starting at 10am PT today, fans can access the "Buy The Dip" game by visiting: www.chipotlebuythedip.xyz. The game will be open from 10am PT to 6pm PT each day through Sunday, July 31.

Crypto at Chipotle

Chipotle now accepts digital currency, including cryptocurrency, nationwide through a partnership with Flexa, the global leader in pure-digital payments. Guests can use 98 different digital currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche, Solana, and Dogecoin, to pay for their real food at Chipotle with a Flexa-enabled app. Chipotle first immersed itself in the crypto space in April of 2021 when it became the first U.S. restaurant brand to launch a cryptocurrency giveaway through its "Burritos or Bitcoin" promotion, which dished out $100,000 in Bitcoin to celebrate National Burrito Day.

"We want to build the next generation of Chipotle fandom by connecting with the Web3 community," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We're excited to bring positivity to the crypto conversation by empowering fans to 'Buy The Dip.'"

"Buy The Dip" - How to Play

After entering the game's site, players will click "Play Buy The Dip" and be prompted to sign into their Chipotle Rewards account or create a Chipotle Rewards account. Players will then reach a "How To Play" screen that provides instructions for the "Buy The Dip" game. They can begin the game by clicking "Play Now." Players will hit "START" to make the crypto line chart move. Players will then click "BUY THE DIP" for a chance to win free crypto, 1-cent guac, or 1-cent Queso Blanco. If players win a prize, they will have 15 seconds to "CLAIM" it or "SWAP" it for a chance at a different prize. If players don't win a prize, they can click "TRY AGAIN" for another chance. All players will have three chances to win every day from July 25 through July 31 .

Payout Breakdown



Starting today through Saturday, July 30 from 10am - 6pm PT, Chipotle will give away the following:

$10,000 in Bitcoin (BTC)

$5,000 in Ethereum (ETH) per day

$1,250 in Solana (SOL) per day

$3,000 in Avalanche (AVAX) per day

$3,000 in Dogecoin (DOGE) per day

On Sunday, July 31, National Avocado Day, from 10am - 6pm PT, the brand will offer the following prizes. In total, more than 500 players will win crypto from July 25 through July 31.

$35,000 in Bitcoin (BTC)

$5,000 in Ethereum (ETH)

$12,500 in Solana (SOL)

$11,250 in Avalanche (AVAX)

$11,250 in Dogecoin (DOGE)

National Avocado Day 2022



Chipotle will offer 1-cent guac to all Chipotle Rewards members on National Avocado Day, July 31, when they use the digital-only promo code "AVO2022" at checkout on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com**.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Game begins on or about July 25, 2022 at 10:01 a.m. PT and ends on July 31, 2022 at 5:59 p.m. PT; seven daily entry periods from 10:01 am PT – 5:59 pm PT. Open only to legal U.S. residents of the 50 United States & D.C who are 18 years of age or older and have a Chipotle Rewards account. Limit 1 entry per person per day. See Official Rules for complete details, including additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARVs, and odds. 1-cent Queso Blanco and 1-cent Guac codes valid on digital orders only w/ entrée purchase and exclusive to Rewards members; add'l terms apply. Cryptocurrency values change rapidly. Cryptocurrency prizes will be awarded based on exchange rate on the date of prize award. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.

**Chipotle Rewards members receive one (1) 1-cent side or entrée topping of guac with purchase of any regular entrée on the Chipotle website or the Chipotle mobile app from participating U.S. locations by using promo code "AVO2022" at digital checkout. Valid only on July 31, 2022, during normal business hours. Limit one (1) per transaction. Redemption subject to availability. Not available in restaurant or on orders via third party delivery platforms. Additional cost for premium add-ons (except for side or entrée topping guac). Not valid on chips & guac orders, kids' meals or 3 pointers. Taxes, gratuities, and any other sides are not included and are the responsibility of the customer. Cannot be combined or used with any other coupons, promotions, or special offers.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,000 restaurants as of March 31, 2022, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2022 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With over 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

