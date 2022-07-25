GNC Brasil agrees to validation test on C6 Launch's first suborbital vehicle

STRATFORD, ON, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC Brasil Sistemas Críticos and C6 Launch signed a launch services agreement for the first suborbital vehicle launch by C6 Launch from the Alcantara Space Center. The mission will be a significant milestone for both companies. GNC will validate the operation and accuracy of their revolutionary inertial navigation system (INS) in space applications. The flight tests will provide tangible confirmation of C6 Launch's vehicle design, payload integration, ground operations, and telemetry. It will be another major step on C6 Launch's journey to space.

Richard McCammon, CEO of C6 Launch, says, he is "excited to provide GNC validation of their navigation system. Once qualified, C6 Launch intends to incorporate the GNC INS into our vehicle."

Ricardo Tavares, CEO of GNC Brasil, expressed his enthusiasm and confidence in the prospects for technological progress: "our agreement with C6 Launch will undoubtedly allow us to reach an advanced stage in the high precision INS development."

C6 Sistemas, C6 Launch's Brazilian subsidiary, will act as primary operator for the mission.

About GNC Brasil Sistemas Críticos

GNC BRASIL is a high-tech company established in 2020 specialized in developing and implementing complex, critical-technology projects. With over 30 years of experience in defense systems, aerospace engineering, systems engineering, navigation systems, control systems, smart grids, cyber security, and other strategic projects, its technical experts can offer customizable unique and innovative solutions to customers' needs, from high-precision sensors to inertial navigation systems, attitude and heading reference systems, to platform stabilization and monitoring systems with UAV platforms and digital image processing.

About C6 Launch Systems, Corporation

Founded in 2017 in Canada, C6 Launch is an international space-tech company focused on enabling the transport of small satellites to space and promoting a dedicated, customised service for satellite operators. It's Brazilian subsidiary C6 Sistemas is finalizing contractual negotiations with COMAER for its future operations within the Alcantara Space Center - CEA. The company's overarching mission is to democratize access to space, with future operations in Brazil allowing for potential partnerships in several areas of space operations.

