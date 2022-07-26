2Q22 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.

SÃO PAULO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefônica Brasil - (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 2Q22.
Acceleration of the customer base evolution leads to double-digit revenue growth
R$ million
2Q22
2Q21
% y-o-y
6M22
6M21
% y-o-y
Net Operating Revenues
11,831
10,649
11.1
23,183
21,498
7.8
Core Revenue
10,839
9,453
14.7
21,124
19,016
11.1
Mobile Revenue
8,110
6,990
16.0
15,691
14,138
11.0
Fixed Core Revenue
2,729
2,462
10.8
5,433
4,878
11.4
Non-Core Revenue
992
1,197
(17.1)
2,059
2,483
(17.1)
Recurring Total Costs
(7,253)
(6,423)
12.9
(14,093)
(12,817)
10.0
Reported Total Costs
(7,253)
(5,860)
23.8
(14,093)
(12,254)
15.0
Recurring EBITDA
4,578
4,226
8.3
9,090
8,681
4.7
Recurring EBITDA Margin
38.7 %
39.7 %
(1.0) p.p.
39.2 %
40.4 %
(1.2) p.p.
Reported EBITDA
4,578
4,789
(4.4)
9,090
9,244
(1.7)
Reported EBITDA Margin %
38.7 %
45.0 %
(6.3) p.p.
39.2 %
43.0 %
(3.8) p.p.
Net Income
746
1,345
(44.6)
1,496
2,287
(34.6)
Capex | Ex- IFRS 16
2,575
2,251
14.4
4,455
4,194
6.2
Operating Cash Flow (OpCF)
2,003
1,975
1.4
4,634
4,487
3.3
OpCF/Net Revenue Margin
16.9 %
18.5 %
0.1
20.0 %
20.9 %
(4.2)
Free Cash Flow after Lease Payments
2,157
1,868
15.5
4,634
4,067
(13.9)
Total Subscribers (thousand)
113,706
96,721
17.6
113,706
96,721
17.6
Core Subscribers
105,821
87,197
21.4
105,821
87,197
21.4
Non-Core Subscribers
7,885
9,524
(17.2)
7,885
9,524
(17.2)
Net Operating Revenue grew 11.1% YoY (or +7.6% YoY when excluding the effect of the Oi Mobile acquisition) led by Mobile Service Revenue which increased 15.1% on a yearly comparison (or +9.4% YoY when excluding the effect of
the Oi Mobile acquisition). Revenue increase was driven by the accelerated expansion of the customer base growth, which now has 114 million total accesses, due to the incorporation of Oi Mobile and solid organic growth in the quarter. Handset revenue had a robust increase of 26.4% YoY, given the larger portfolio of smartphones and accessories at Vivo's stores.
We added 4,671 thousand postpaid accesses with the acquisition of Oi Mobile. However, our organic growth also presented solid additions of 1,361 thousand new accesses this quarter. Core services subscribers account now for 93.1% of all accesses, a 2.9 p.p. YoY increase.
Vivo reached 5.0 million (+24.8% YoY) homes connected with FTTH. Currently, Vivo's FTTH coverage is available in 354 cities (+13 cities in 2Q22), with 21.0 million homes passed.
Core fixed revenue (+10.8% YoY), now corresponds to 73.3% (+6.0 p.p.) of our Net Fixed Revenue (+1.7% YoY). This growth relates to a 23.7% YoY increase in FTTH Revenue, as we continue to expand our network and connect customers throughout Brazil. Core business revenue now represents 91.6% (+2.9 p.p.) of total revenues.
Recurring Total Costs grew 12.9% YoY, slightly above inflation (IPCA-12M), which increased 11.9%.
Recurring EBITDA totaled R$4,578 million (+8.3% YoY) in 2Q22, with a Recurring EBITDA margin of 38.7%.
Free Cash Flow after Leases reached R$ 2.2 billion this quarter (+15.5% YoY).
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL – Investor Relations
Christian Gebara
David Melcon
João Pedro Carneiro
Gabriel Figueiredo Menezes
ir.br@telefonica.com
