John Hancock Retirement launches prospect finder tool for financial professionals to help build scale and efficiency

BOSTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock Retirement, a company of Manulife Investment Management, today announced the launch of a prospect finder tool for financial professionals. The tool is the latest innovation in John Hancock's suite of online tools for financial professionals to help add scale and efficiency to a retirement practice. Prospect finder is an interactive, data-rich system which can make finding and managing leads simpler, with the ability to run plan comparisons at the industry, state, and national levels. It identifies potential gaps in plans and provides helpful insights and actions to help with the conversations regarding plan design and retirement readiness.

"We understand that more than a third of financial professionals feel that prospecting is the toughest part of business development," said Gary Tankersley, head of sales and distribution, John Hancock Retirement. "We help make it easy to prospect, onboard, and manage your plans so making time with clients is prioritized. The prospect finder tool is accessible and integrated into a financial professional's personalized dashboard as part of our financial professional digital experience to help make plans work as efficiently as possible for both financial professionals and their clients."

Features included in the prospect finder tool

Smart filter by all of the plan characteristics (location, assets, participants, etc.)

Scouting reports that can be downloaded as a PDF and the ability to save individual prospects

Plan score comparisons at the industry/state/national level

A more robust 'Overview' of the plan, giving a snapshot of key plan characteristics, and potential gaps in plan design

Co-branding capabilities

For more information on the John Hancock Retirement prospect finder tool click here.

About John Hancock Retirement

John Hancock Retirement is the U.S. retirement business of Manulife Investment Management. For more than 50 years, we've helped people plan and invest for retirement; today, we're one of the largest full-service providers in the United States.i We take a hands-on consultative approach based on the idea that no two plans- and no two plan participants are exactly alike. We partner with plan sponsors, financial professionals, and third-party administrators to ensure that every plan is personal to the participant and delivers results.

As of March 31, 2022, John Hancock serviced over 54,000 retirement plans with over 3.1 million participants and over $215 billion in AUMA.ii

About John Hancock Investment Management

A company of Manulife Investment Management, we serve investors through a unique multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house capabilities with an unrivaled network of specialized asset managers, backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry. The result is a diverse lineup of time-tested investments from a premier asset manager with a heritage of financial stewardship.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide.

Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

____________________________________________________________ i "PLANSPONSOR 2021 Defined Contribution Recordkeeping Survey," © 2021 Asset International, Inc., June 2021. ii As of Mar 31, 2022, John Hancock Life Insurance Company (USA) supported 49,948 plans, 1,612,474 participants, and $ 103,486,356,639.34 in AUMA. John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York supported 2,616 plans, 77,356 participants, and $ 5,901,987,236.84 in AUMA. John Hancock Retirement Plan Services LLC supported 1,710 plans, 1,420,555 participants, and $106,486,666,017.89 in AUMA. Participant Counts reflect all active participants with a balance. Approximate unaudited figures for John Hancock, provided on a U.S. statutory basis.

