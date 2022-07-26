Resecurity(R) Expands VAPT Capabilities with Acquisition of Cybit Sec in UAE

California-based cybersecurity company adds innovative VAPT startup to its portfolio, expanding its Middle Eastern presence and threat intelligence capabilities

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity®, a Los Angeles-based cybersecurity company protecting Fortune 500, has acquired Cybit Sec, an innovative vulnerability assessment and penetration testing (VAPT) company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The acquisition will expand Resecurity's presence in the Middle East, grow its client base and complement its security research team and threat intelligence software development.

"Resecurity is built on a deep understanding of emerging cyber threats and the opportunity to use Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve threat detection and response. Cybit Sec's expertise and research capabilities complement our strengths and position. Adding Cybit Sec to our portfolio will allow us to accelerate our expansion in the Middle East and build out our research and threat intelligence technologies in the long term," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity.

Founded by Ahmad Halabi, hall-of-fame hacker, former bug bounty hunter and offensive security specialist, Cybit Sec's portfolio offer companies white-glove penetration testing, red team and threat intelligence services leveraging the expertise of security researchers. Cybit Sec researchers have discovered over 1,000 vulnerabilities and helped secure over 150 private, public and government organizations worldwide. Mr. Halabi is a well-known thought leader in the penetration testing and bug bounty field, ranking as one of the Top 50 Hackers by HackerOne and top ethical hacker by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

"Cybit Sec is on a mission to help organizations have the vulnerability intelligence and preemptive security advisory they need to detect and respond to cyber threats quickly. We are excited to bring our experience to the Resecurity team and enable enterprises, national security and law enforcement agencies to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are," said Ahmad Halabi, Founder of Cybit Sec.

Cybit Sec's offerings and research will now be leveraged in Resecurity's suite of cybersecurity solutions and research, including their flagship managed threat detection & response portfolio - covering threat intelligence (Context), risk management (Risk), endpoint protection platform (EPP) and digital identity protection. The innovative platform (PaaS) designed by Resecurity combines several tools into a streamlined ecosystem, allowing information security leaders to reduce potential 'blind spots' and security gaps by quickly seeing in-depth analysis and specific artifacts obtained through the dark web, botnets activity, network intelligence, human intelligence (HUMINT) and high-quality cyber threat intelligence data.

