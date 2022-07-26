Tucows Announces Timing for Q2 2022 Financial Results News Release and Management Commentary: Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 5:05 p.m. ET

TORONTO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results via news release on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 5:05 p.m. ET.

Concurrent with the dissemination of its quarterly financial results news release at 5:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, management's pre-recorded audio commentary (and transcript), discussing the quarter and outlook for the Company, will be posted to the Tucows website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials.

Following management's prepared commentary, for the subsequent seven days, until Tuesday, August 16, shareholders, analysts and prospective investors can submit questions to Tucows' management at ir@tucows.com. Management will post responses to questions of general intevia audio recording and transcript to the Company's website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials, on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 4 pm ET. All questions will receive a response, however, questions of a more specific nature may be responded to directly.

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo (http://wavelo.com) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscription; developer tools; and more. Tucows Domains manages approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website (https://tucows.com).

Tucows, Ting, Wavelo, and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

