Delcath Systems to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in August

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, will present at the following investor conferences in August:

BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2022 on August 9, 2022 .

nd Annual Growth Conference: Presentation to take place on August 10, 2022 at 12:30PM ET . A webcast of the presentation will be available at: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord76/dcth/2436417 Canaccord Genuity 42Annual Growth Conference: Presentation to take place onat. A webcast of the presentation will be available at:

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The Company's proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. In the United States, the PHP system is being developed under the tradename HEPZATO™ KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system), or HEPZATO, for the treatment of patients with unresectable hepatic-dominant metastatic ocular melanoma (mOM), also known as metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) and is considered a combination drug and device product regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In Europe, the PHP system is now regulated as a Class lll medical device and is approved for sale under the trade name CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan, or CHEMOSAT, where it has been used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver.

